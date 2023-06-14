Best Dendro characters in Genshin Impact: Ranked from Highest to Lowest pull value

Genshin Impact has introduced several Dendro units since the release of the Sumeru region, including Nahida, the Dendro Archon. Each character offers a different style of play thanks to their unique skills and abilities. Some can be played as powerful main DPS units or on-field drivers, while others are incredible Dendro support and healers.

This article will list all the playable Dendro units in Genshin Impact based on their strength and pull value. The list will not include the Traveler because they are available to each player and cannot be obtained from the gacha.

All Dendro characters in Genshin Impact ranked

1) Nahida

Nahida is the best Dendro character (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is undoubtedly the best Dendro character in Genshin Impact. She is an incredible support unit that has the ability to consistently apply Dendro to enemies through her Elemental Skill with no ICDs. This allows her teammates to trigger powerful reactions and generate high DPS. She is one of the must-have characters in the game if a player wants to play Dendro teams.

The Dendro Archon is also a great option for the team while farming for materials in the overworld since she can grab items even from a distance, thanks to her skill.

2) Alhaitham

Alhaitham is an amazing Dendro DPS character (Image via HoYoverse)

While the Scribe from Akademiya claims he is just a feeble scholar, it cannot be further from the truth. Alhaitham is one of the best main DPS characters in Genshin Impact. His Dendro application is also one of the fastest in the game, and he can trigger all the Dendro-based reactions. Furthermore, Alhaitham's damage scales from his EM and ATK, allowing him to deal extra damage.

3) Tighnari

Tighnari is a powerful DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Tighnari was the first 5-star Dendro character in Genshin Impact. Like Ganyu, he primarily relies on his Charged Attacks to deal damage. Luckily, Tighnari's Elemental Skill allows him to charge his shots very quickly and deal three Wreath Arrows, each dealing Dendro damage. While he might not be as good as Alhaitham, he is still a great main DPS unit.

4) Baizhu

Baizhu is an amazing healer (Image via HoYoverse)

While Baizhu's damage output isn't the best, he makes up for it by being one of the best healers in the game. His healing directly scales from his Max HP, so players don't have to invest much while building him. In addition, some of his best weapon options include low-rarity Catalysts like Prototype Amber and Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers, which make him a very F2P-friendly character.

Thanks to Baizhu's Elemental Burst, he is also a decent Dendro applicator, allowing him to apply Dendro to enemies even when off-field.

5) Yaoyao

Yaoyao is a good healer and Dendro support (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao was the first Dendro healer in Genshin Impact, which made her immensely popular when she was released. She can heal her party members through her Elemental Skill and Burst while applying Dendro to all nearby enemies. That said, her healing abilities are not as good as Baizhu's, so she is ranked below him on this list.

However, Yaoyao's first constellation provides a 15% Dendro DMG bonus, a pretty good buff in Dendro-based teams, making her a good pull.

6) Kirara

Kirara is a fun character to play in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Kirara, the newest Dendro unit from Inazuma, has a unique set of skills. The key part of her kit is her Elemental Skill, which allows her to enter the Urgent Neko Parcel state. In this form, her movement speed significantly increases and lets her run on a vertical surface, which can be useful during exploration. In addition, she can also create a shield from her skill.

Kirara's Dendro application might not be that great, she can apply Dendro to enemies easily by tackling them in her Urgent Neko Parcel state. Overall, she is a great and fun-to-play character.

7) Collei

Collei is a good sub-DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Collei was the first 4-star Dendro unit in Genshin Impact. While she cannot generate much DPS alone, her off-field Dendro application is good. It allows her teammates to trigger powerful reactions and deal much damage. Once again, she is not a bad unit per se, but her 5-star counterparts can easily outperform her.

8) Kaveh

Kaveh can self-heal through his passives (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaveh is a main DPS unit and the only Claymore Dendro character in Genshin Impact. While his damage output is pretty decent, he relies on Dendro cores too much and fails in comparison to DPS units like Alhaitham and Tighnari. That would also be the reason why he is ranked last.

