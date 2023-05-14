Genshin Impact reveals Kirara: New character abilities and gameplay explained

The Special Program for the Genshin Impact 3.7 update was full of surprises as HoYoverse revealed a lot of interesting stuff about the upcoming patch. One of the major announcements was related to the brand-new 4-star character from Inazuma named Kirara. She has the Dendro vision and is a Sword user with a very interesting and unique style of play, different from the existing playable units.

Kirara will be released in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.7 update and will remain on the banner for three weeks or 21 days.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Kirara's kit explained

Normal Attacks and Charged Attacks

Kirara deals Physical DMG from her Normal and Charged Attacks (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, Kirara is a Sword user, so she can deal Physical DMG to enemies from her Normal and Charged Attacks. Like other characters in the game, using the latter will consume her stamina.

Elemental Skill

Kirara can create a shield from her Elemental Skill (Image via Genshin Impact, HoYoverse)

Kirara's Elemental Skill has two types. Pressing the Skill will cause her to do a flip and deal Dendro DMG to her enemies in a small AoE. In addition, it will also create a Shield of Safe Transport, which will protect her from enemy attacks, but it is still unclear what her shield scales from.

Kirara in her Urgent Neko Parcel state (Image via Genshin Impact, HoYoverse)

On the other hand, the Hold version of Kirara's Elemental Skill will create a Shield of Safe Transport similar to the Press version. However, she will also enter the Urgent Neko Parcel state, which looks like a small box. Her movement speed, climbing speed, and jumping power will significantly increase in this state.

The Urgent Neko Parcel state also allows Kirara to climb on a vertical surface faster, but her Stamina consumption will also be increased. Furthermore, in this state, she will deal Dendro DMG to all the enemies she crashes into.

Elemental Burst

Elemental Burst (Image via Genshin Impact, HoYoverse)

Upon casting Kirara's Elemental Burst, she will summon a Special Delivery Package and toss it at her enemies, which will explode and deal AoE Dendro DMG. In addition, after the explosion, the package will split into numerous small Dendro bombs, which will also explode upon contacting an enemy or after a short period of time and deal Dendro DMG. These bombs are very similar to Klee's Elemental Skill.

Passive Skill

Exploration talent (Image via Genshin Impact, HoYoverse)

Finally, when Kirara is in the party, her passive exploration talent allows her to get closer to all the birds and other smaller animals in the wild without startling them. This skill is very useful when hunting creatures to obtain Fowl and Raw Meat.

