How to play Kaveh in Genshin Impact: Best builds and team comps

The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.6 has begun, and HoYoverse has finally released one of the most anticipated units, Kaveh. He is a 4-star Dendro unit from Sumeru that uses a Claymore. Many fans have been waiting for his release as a playable character ever since he was introduced as Alhaitham's roommate in the Archon Quest.

Kaveh is an on-field DPS unit with a self-healing passive ability, which makes him a good fit for Dendro reaction-based teams. As many players look forward to pulling him, this Genshin Impact article will provide a simple guide on how to build him along with some of his best team comps.

Best builds of Kaveh in Genshin Impact

Best artifact options

1) Flowers of Paradise Lost

Flowers of Paradise Lost (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want to deal more Bloom damage, Flower of Paradise Lost with Elemental Mastery main stats will be the ideal option for Kaveh. However, make sure to put Deepwood Memories set on another party member.

2) Gilded Dreams

Gilded Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

The Gilded Dreams set will be the best option if you also want to increase the damage in other team comps such as Hyperbloom, Spread, and Burgeon. Once again, make sure to bring another character with Deepwood Memories set.

3) Deepwood Memories

Deepwood Memories (Image via HoYoverse)

The Deepwood Memories set is also a good option for Kaveh in Genshin Impact, but you have to make sure that all of his teammates have a decent amount of Elemental Mastery.

Best weapons for Kaveh

1) Beacon of the Reed Sea

Beacon of the Reed Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

Beacon of the Reed Sea is a 5-star limited weapon and a very good option for Kaveh. It provides a ton of CRIT Rate from its main stats and also significantly increases the user's ATK from its passive.

2) Mailed Flower

Mailed Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Mailed Flower is a free 4-star event exclusive item and is a good F2P option for Kaveh. The weapon provides a ton of Elemental Mastery from its passive and main stats. Additionally, it can increase the user's ATK by 24% at R5.

3) Makhaira Aquamarine

Makhaira Aquamarine (Image via HoYoverse)

Makhaira Aquamarine is a 4-star Claymore that can only be obtained from limited Weapon Event banners. Similar to the previous entry, this weapon also provides a lot of Elemental Mastery and ATK.

4) Forest Regalia

Forest Regalia (Image via HoYoverse)

Forest Regalia is a craftable 4-star Claymore and one of the most easily accessible items in the game, and you only need the Midlander Claymore Billet to craft it. It is a good option for Kaveh since he needs a lot of Energy Recharge due to his high burst cost.

Best team comps for Kaveh

1) Kaveh + Nahida + Kokomi + Nilou

Kaveh Bloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaveh performs best in Bloom team comps. So, this Double Hydro and Double Dendro party with Nilou, Nahida, and Kokomi is arguably the best team for Kaveh in Genshin Impact. You can also use Ayato, Yelan, or Xingqiu if you do not have Nilou.

2) Kaveh + Baizhu + Raiden Shogun + Yelan

Kaveh Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

While this is not the most F2P party in Genshin Impact, it is still a great option for those who own these characters. Kaveh will be the team's main DPS unit and procure Quicken and Hyperbloom reactions. Yaoyao, Kuki Shinobu, and Xingqiu are good substitutes for Baizhu, Raiden, and Yelan to make it more F2P friendly.

3) Kaveh + Sucrose + Yaoyao + Xingqiu

F2P Kaveh team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the best and most F2P-friendly teams for Kaveh in Genshin Impact. While you won't get the same results as other teams with stronger and higher rarity characters, this F2P group can still produce good results.

