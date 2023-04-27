Genshin Impact Kaveh guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and materials to pre-farm

Kaveh will debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.6 on May 2, 2023. A lot of players will get him and then ponder his best builds. He's a 4-star Claymore user who benefits greatly from Elemental Mastery being in his weapons and artifacts. Building him is pretty straightforward for the most part. This guide covers everything readers need to know about Kaveh's best artifacts, weapons, and materials.

It is possible to pre-farm the bulk of what this character needs to succeed. This guide will start with his best artifacts before covering weapons, and then finally, materials. Do note that some substitutes will be referenced whenever possible.

Genshin Impact Kaveh build guide: Best artifacts

City of Gold is the Domain where you can get Flower of Paradise Lost (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaveh has several good options for his best artifacts:

Flower of Paradise Lost

Gilded Dreams

Deepwood Memories

Flower of Paradise Lost is perfect for Bloom teams that this character will often excel in, while Gilded Dreams has some excellent buffs Kaveh can easily obtain. Deepwood Memories is merely suggested if you don't have the other two sets and aren't using Deepwood Memories on another Dendro unit within the team.

Some players can also use two 2-piece combinations of the following sets for extra Elemental Mastery:

Flower of Paradise Lost

Gilded Dreams

Wanderer's Troupe

As far as stats go, Elemental Mastery and Energy Recharge are the most helpful for this character in Genshin Impact.

Best weapons

Mailed Flower was easy to R5 and is a great weapon to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick list of Claymores to consider giving to Kaveh in Genshin Impact:

Mailed Flower: Easy to R5 if you did the event for it. It also has good Elemental Mastery, and its effect is easy to trigger while buffing the user's ATK and Elemental Mastery even further.

Easy to R5 if you did the event for it. It also has good Elemental Mastery, and its effect is easy to trigger while buffing the user's ATK and Elemental Mastery even further. Rainslasher: A common Claymore that players have likely collected a ton of copies of by now. It also boosts Elemental Mastery, and its effect against opponents affected by Hydro is useful.

A common Claymore that players have likely collected a ton of copies of by now. It also boosts Elemental Mastery, and its effect against opponents affected by Hydro is useful. Forest Regalia: Craftable, making it easy to R5. Energy Recharge is valuable, and the effect is easy to trigger, buffing the user's Elemental Mastery.

Craftable, making it easy to R5. Energy Recharge is valuable, and the effect is easy to trigger, buffing the user's Elemental Mastery. Makhaira Aquamarine: Pretty rare for a 4-star Claymore, but its effect and stats are great.

Some 5-star weapons like Skyward Pride will be decent stat sticks. Most of the above Claymores are already easy enough to own right now.

Materials pre-farm guide

Kaveh's Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact are:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragment

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunk

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

168x Mourning Flower

18x Fungal Spore

30x Luminescent Pollen

36x Crystalline Cyst Dust

46x Quelled Creeper

By comparison, his Talent Materials include:

9x Teachings of Ingenuity

63x Guide to Ingenuity

114x Philosophies of Ingenuity

18x Fungal Spore

66x Luminescent Pollen

93x Crystalline Cyst Dust

18x Primordial Greenbloom

3x Crown of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

Most of these items are pretty easy to acquire. The above video showcases a good farming route for Mourning Flowers, something this character needs a whopping 168 of to fully ascend in Genshin Impact.

