Genshin Impact Kaveh banner countdown and materials for the best builds

Kaveh will finally be playable in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.6. This 4-star Dendro Claymore user will be summonable on both Baizhu and Ganyu's Event Wishes. Featured 4-stars are quite easy to get, meaning that these upcoming banners will be the perfect time to get Kaveh's Constellations or just the character at least once.

Keep in mind that Kaveh's release date is tied to server time. Hence, separate countdowns are listed in this article. A list of all the necessary materials and recommended builds will also be mentioned for players interested in maining this character.

Banner countdown for Kaveh in Genshin Impact 3.6

Travelers know for certain that Nilou and Nahida's banners end on May 02, 2023, at 05:59:59 pm. Previous patches have followed a pattern where the second phase's Event Wishes begins a minute later.

Ergo, the above countdown is for 6:00 pm (UTC+8) on May 2, 2023.

The European server operates at a UTC+1 time zone. That means players on this server can get Kaveh nearly seven hours after the Asian playerbase. By comparison, Americans will have to wait six hours longer than Europeans.

This article's final countdown is for 6:00 pm (UTC-5) on May 2, 2023. Players on the American server will have to wait the longest for the Baizhu and Ganyu banners to go live. In the meantime, it might be worth pre-farming some materials before Kaveh is summonable.

Kaveh materials

Genshin Wizard @GenshinWizard



Join our discord for more guides!

Impact #Kaveh #Baizhu Are you guys ready for our new dendro kings!? We are! Here are the ascension materials you're looking to get for the upcoming characters Kaveh and Baizhu in the second half of this patch!Join our discord for more guides! #Genshin Impact #Genshin Are you guys ready for our new dendro kings!? We are! Here are the ascension materials you're looking to get for the upcoming characters Kaveh and Baizhu in the second half of this patch!Join our discord for more guides!#GenshinImpact #Genshin #Kaveh #Baizhu https://t.co/pPiv5o4LTe

Here is a list of everything that Genshin Impact players need to farm for this character to be maxed out:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragment

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunk

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone

168x Mourning Flower

46x Quelled Creeper

36x Fungal Spore

96x Luminescent Pollen

129x Crystalline Cyst Dust

9x Teachings of Ingenuity

63x Guide to Ingenuity

114x Philosophies of Ingenuity

18x Primordial Greenbloom

3x Crown of Insight

Do note that the above list is for both Ascension and Talent Materials. It is possible to obtain any of these items before this character's banner comes out in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.6.

Best builds

A popular Claymore that should work fine on him (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's start with Kaveh's best Artifacts as of Genshin Impact 3.6:

4-piece Gilded Dreams: This character will regularly trigger Bloom and appreciates the buff to Elemental Mastery and ATK.

This character will regularly trigger Bloom and appreciates the buff to Elemental Mastery and ATK. 4-piece Flower of Paradise Lost: Tailor-made for Bloom-based units.

Tailor-made for Bloom-based units. 4-piece Deepwood Memories: It's always useful on Dendro characters, especially if nobody else in the party is using this set.

It's always useful on Dendro characters, especially if nobody else in the party is using this set. Two 2-piece combinations of Flower of Paradise Lost, Wanderer's Troupe, or Gilded Dreams: +160 Elemental Mastery is great if your goal is to trigger Bloom.

Elemental Mastery is the best stat to go for on Artifacts. Energy Recharge is also valuable.

Here are some of the character's best potential weapons in Genshin Impact 3.6:

Mailed Flower: It was easy to R5 in a recent event and provides plenty of Elemental Mastery.

It was easy to R5 in a recent event and provides plenty of Elemental Mastery. Makhaira Aquamarine: Weapon-Event only 4-star Claymore, but it still boosts Elemental Mastery and has a good effect.

Weapon-Event only 4-star Claymore, but it still boosts Elemental Mastery and has a good effect. Rainslasher: Easy to obtain, and this character will regularly fight enemies affected by Hydro.

Easy to obtain, and this character will regularly fight enemies affected by Hydro. Forest Regalia: A budget option that you can forge.

Generally speaking, anything that gives him Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge is worth using.

Poll : Are you getting Kaveh solely for his design? Yes No 0 votes