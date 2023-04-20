Genshin Impact Kaveh banner countdown and materials for the best builds

Kaveh will finally be playable in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.6. This 4-star Dendro Claymore user will be summonable on both Baizhu and Ganyu's Event Wishes. Featured 4-stars are quite easy to get, meaning that these upcoming banners will be the perfect time to get Kaveh's Constellations or just the character at least once.
Keep in mind that Kaveh's release date is tied to server time. Hence, separate countdowns are listed in this article. A list of all the necessary materials and recommended builds will also be mentioned for players interested in maining this character.
Banner countdown for Kaveh in Genshin Impact 3.6
Travelers know for certain that Nilou and Nahida's banners end on May 02, 2023, at 05:59:59 pm. Previous patches have followed a pattern where the second phase's Event Wishes begins a minute later.
Ergo, the above countdown is for 6:00 pm (UTC+8) on May 2, 2023.
The European server operates at a UTC+1 time zone. That means players on this server can get Kaveh nearly seven hours after the Asian playerbase. By comparison, Americans will have to wait six hours longer than Europeans.
This article's final countdown is for 6:00 pm (UTC-5) on May 2, 2023. Players on the American server will have to wait the longest for the Baizhu and Ganyu banners to go live. In the meantime, it might be worth pre-farming some materials before Kaveh is summonable.
Kaveh materials
Here is a list of everything that Genshin Impact players need to farm for this character to be maxed out:
- 1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver
- 9x Nagadus Emerald Fragment
- 9x Nagadus Emerald Chunk
- 6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstone
- 168x Mourning Flower
- 46x Quelled Creeper
- 36x Fungal Spore
- 96x Luminescent Pollen
- 129x Crystalline Cyst Dust
- 9x Teachings of Ingenuity
- 63x Guide to Ingenuity
- 114x Philosophies of Ingenuity
- 18x Primordial Greenbloom
- 3x Crown of Insight
Do note that the above list is for both Ascension and Talent Materials. It is possible to obtain any of these items before this character's banner comes out in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.6.
Best builds
Let's start with Kaveh's best Artifacts as of Genshin Impact 3.6:
- 4-piece Gilded Dreams: This character will regularly trigger Bloom and appreciates the buff to Elemental Mastery and ATK.
- 4-piece Flower of Paradise Lost: Tailor-made for Bloom-based units.
- 4-piece Deepwood Memories: It's always useful on Dendro characters, especially if nobody else in the party is using this set.
- Two 2-piece combinations of Flower of Paradise Lost, Wanderer's Troupe, or Gilded Dreams: +160 Elemental Mastery is great if your goal is to trigger Bloom.
Elemental Mastery is the best stat to go for on Artifacts. Energy Recharge is also valuable.
Here are some of the character's best potential weapons in Genshin Impact 3.6:
- Mailed Flower: It was easy to R5 in a recent event and provides plenty of Elemental Mastery.
- Makhaira Aquamarine: Weapon-Event only 4-star Claymore, but it still boosts Elemental Mastery and has a good effect.
- Rainslasher: Easy to obtain, and this character will regularly fight enemies affected by Hydro.
- Forest Regalia: A budget option that you can forge.
Generally speaking, anything that gives him Elemental Mastery or Energy Recharge is worth using.
