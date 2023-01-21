How to play Yaoyao in Genshin Impact: Best builds, talent priority, and teams

After months of waiting, Yaoyao is finally live on Genshin Impact's official servers, alongside the awaited Lantern Rite Festival. Players officially have their sixth Dendro unit in the game, with her also being the first Dendro healer. Hence, this has given the player base a huge window in making their party loadouts based on F2P units.

While Yaoyao is tied to gacha, HoYoverse has given everyone an option to get her via the Lantern Rite Festival rewards. Players will be pleased to know that her talents and functionalities for certain teams work very well with c0, making her one of the best F2P-friendly 4-star characters in the game.

The following article will showcase everything you need to know about the new Liyue-based Dendro healer, her weapons, artifacts, and more.

Disclaimer: The builds mentioned in the following article are based on c0 support Yaoyao.

Yaoyao Dendro Polearm in Genshin Impact and how to build her

1) Talents and overview

Yaoyao elemental skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yaoyao is a healer unit, that works based on her maximum HP. Her elemental skills and bursts summon Jade Rabbits on the field, all of which can damage enemies and heal allies at intervals. Please note that Yaoyao's movement speed and Dendro resistance will be increased for the duration of her burst.

The burst skill is called Moonjade Descent, which requires 80 energy and consists of 20 seconds of cooldown. Due to this, you will need to prioritize ER (energy recharge) to have Yaoyao's elemental burst at maximum uptime.

Elemental burst of Yaoyao (Image via Genshin Impact)

Her healing capability with the Dendro element allows players a lot of freedom in bloom and hyperbloom teams since 5-star units such as Kokomi for Bloom, or even rare characters such as Kuki Shinobu for healing and hyperbloom isn't required.

2) Weapons

Favonius Lance (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned earlier, Yaoyao's kits depend a lot on how much ER she has. While having a good battery in party loadouts is always welcome, weapons such as Favonius Lance can increase the character's energy gain from orbs and attacks. Since Yaoyao needs her burst to be up at all times, somewhere between 180% to 220% ER is recommended.

Dragon's Bane (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can also equip EM (elemental mastery) weapons such as Dragon's Bane and Kitain's Cross Spear to increase the damage of blooms. At the end of the day. her role in a party boils down to being a primary healer, followed by creating enough reactions in a bloom-heavy party.

3) Artifacts

Deepwood Memories (Image via Genshin Impact)

In terms of artifacts, Yaoyao's support role allows her to equip a lot of available sets in Genshin Impact. However, her off-field playstyle calls for the Deepwood Memories set, especially with teams that can deal with blooms, hyperblooms, and any sort of Dendro damage.

Another recommended artifact set for Yaoyao is the Tenacity of the Millelith, which can increase the attack of all party members by 20% if Yaoyao's elemental skill hits a combatant.

Please note that her elemental burst stays on the field for 5 seconds. Hence, building an artifact set solely based around burst talent won't be very helpful against strong combatants.

4) Party members and rotation

I) Bloom

Bloom team (Image via Genshin Impact)

In terms of F2P, the best allies for Yaoyao for Bloom reactions are as follows:

Xinqiu (Hydro).

Dendro MC (Dendro).

Mona (Hydro), or Barbara.

For a more 5-star approach, the following team is considered one of the most powerful in the game for bloom damage:

Nahida (Dendro).

Yelan (Hydro).

Nilou (Hydro).

Having c0 Yaoyao applies to both teams.

II) Hyperbloom

Hyperbloom team (Image via Genshin Impact)

In terms of F2P, the best allies are as follows:

Xinqiu (Hydro).

Fischl (Electro).

Dendro MC (Dendro).

The 5-star characters recommended for the hyperbloom team are as follows:

Nahida (Dendro).

Yelan (Hydro).

Yae Miko (Electro).

The rotation should be as follows:

Apply Dendro on enemies.

Apply Hydro to create bloom.

Apply Electro for hyperbloom.

Keep Yaoyao's elemental skill active during this time.

You can also choose to run Yaoyao with high EM in hyperbloom teams, and keep Raiden Shogun as a battery and Electro unit instead of Yae Miko.

