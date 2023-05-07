The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.6 has begun, and Baizhu is finally out. He is an Event Banner limited 5-star unit that uses a Catalyst and has nearly everything a player could ask for from a Dendro character. On top of his ability to apply Dendro when he is off-field, his skills allow him to heal the entire party, making him a very good healer. He can also provide a shield from Elemental Burst, making him a very good support character overall.

This guide will showcase some of the best F2P weapon options and artifact sets for Baizhu in Genshin Impact.

Best F2P weapons for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

1) Prototype Amber

Prototype Amber is the best F2P weapon for Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is suited to be a support unit that applies Dendro and heals his teammates, which makes Prototype Amber arguably the best F2P weapon for him in Genshin Impact. Luckily, this Catalyst is one of the Craftable items that can be forged at the smithy. The weapon provides a lot of HP% bonus from its secondary stats.

Additionally, while providing party-wide healing, Prototype Amber's passive effect regenerates four Energy every two seconds, which is useful for Baizhu since he is an Energy hungry unit.

2) Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer

Thrilling Tales is a 3-star weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer, or TTDS, is one of the best F2P weapons in Genshin Impact. It is a 3-star item Catalyst, making it an easily accessible item as well. Like the previous entry, TTDS provides a huge HP% bonus from its secondary stats. However, the best part about this weapon is that, at refinement five, it buffs the next switched character's ATK by 48%.

3) Favonius Codex

Favonius Codes provides a lot of ER (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu, as a support unit, usually stays off-field most of the time and has a high Elemental Burst cost, making him a very Energy-hungry unit. Genshin Impact players struggling to charge Baizhu's burst on time can use Favonius Codex, which provides a ton of Energy Recharge from its secondary stats.

The Catalyst also generates a lot of particles from its passive, although it will also require fans to build some CRIT Rate on Baizhu to trigger the effects.

Best Artifacts for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

1) Deepwood Memories

Deepwood Memories (Image via HoYoverse)

The full 4-piece set of Deepwood Memories is the best option for Baizhu in Genshin Impact when used as Dendro support in Hyperbloom or Aggravate teams. However, make sure not to have this set on the other Dendro unit in the team.

2) Ocean-Hued Clam

This set provides both healing and damage (Image via HoYoverse)

For a healer build, the Ocean-Hued Clam set will be Baizhu's best artifact option in the game. This artifact set will provide him with a 15% healing bonus and also deal a decent amount of damage based on the amount of healing he does. This build will also work in virtually every team.

3) 2p Tenacity of the Millelith + 2p Vourukasha's Glow

The Tenacity of the Millelith and Vourukasha's Glow (Image via HoYoverse)

The 2p combo of Tenacity of the Millelith and Vourukasha's Glow is another great option for a healer Baizhu build. The 2p set bonus of both these sets provides a 20% HP bonus, significantly increasing Baizhu's Max HP, which also increases his healing.

Regardless of which set a player chooses from the three artifact sets mentioned above, they must always go for HP% main stats on Sands and Goblet pieces. While HP% main stat is also viable on a Circlet, a Healing Bonus would be preferable for a healer build.

Poll : 0 votes