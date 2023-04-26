Baizhu is an upcoming Event Limited 5-star character in Genshin Impact. During the Special Program livestream, HoYoverse finally announced him as a playable unit. He will be added during the second phase of the ongoing version 3.6 update, which is only a week away.
Furthermore, the game's developers recently revealed Baizhu's talent abilities along with other minor information such as his voice actors and character background. Based on some previous leaks that revealed his potential kit, he is expected to be a solid unit. This article will cover the aforementioned details and showcase his best builds in Genshin Impact.
Things you need to know about Baizhu in Genshin Impact
1) Voice actors and birthday
HoYoverse has officially announced Baizhu and his pet snake Changsheng's voice actors for all the languages in Genshin Impact:
- EN VA: Sean Durrie (Baizhu) and Xanthe Hunyuh (Changsheng)
- JP VA: Yusa Koji (Baizhu) and Shoji Yui (Changsheng)
- CN VA: Qin Qiege (Baizhu) and Wang Xiaotong (Changsheng)
- KR VA: Lee Hosan (Baizhu) and Jang Mi (Changsheng)
Interestingly, the developers also revealed that April 25 is Baizhu's birthday, which has already passed, so fans must wait another year to celebrate this happy occasion.
2) Baizhu's talents explained
Elemental Skill
Baizhu's Elemental Skill is called Universal Diagnosis, and upon casting this ability, Baizhu will summon a Gossamer Sprite, which will attack nearby enemies and deal Dendro DMG. Furthermore, after attacking the opponent, the sprite will return to him and heal all party members based on his Max HP.
Elemental Burst
Baizhu's Elemental Burst is called Holistic Revivification. Upon using this ability, he will enter the Pulsing Clarity state and create a Seamless Shield, which will absorb Dendro DMG with 250% effectiveness. While this status is active, Baizhu will create a new shield every 2.5 seconds. Additionally, he will also deal Dendro DMG to nearby enemies while healing the active character.
Best Baizhu builds in Genshin Impact
Best Artifacts
1) Deepwood Memories
The four-piece Deepwood Memories will typically be the best option for Baizhu in Genshin Impact. The set will not only increase his own damage but also increase the party's overall DPS, thanks to the Dendro Resistance shred.
2) Ocean-Hued Clam
The Ocean-Hued Clam set will be Baizhu's best artifact option if one is looking to build him as a healer while also looking for decent DPS numbers. This set will provide him with a healing bonus, which will increase his healing and also deal damage based on the amount of healing he does.
3) 2p Tenacity of the Millelith + 2p Vourukasha's Glow
The 2p combo of Tenacity and Vourukasha's Glow is a good option for Genshin Impact fans who only want to focus on healing. Since both of these sets provide a 20% HP bonus from their 2p set bonus, Baizhu will be able to stack a lot of health.
Best Weapons
1) Jadefall's Splendor
Jadefall's Splendor is Baizhu's signature weapon and an upcoming 5-star Catalyst, so it goes without saying that this is his best option. The new item provides a massive HP bonus, and its passive effect perfectly complements his kit.
2) Prototype Amber
Prototype Amber is arguably the best F2P weapon for Baizhu in Genshin Impact due to its passive effects that provide party-wide healing.
3) Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer
Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer is a 3-star Catalyst and one of the best F2P weapons in Genshin Impact. It provides a huge HP bonus from its secondary stats and buffs the next switched character's ATK by 48% at refinement five.