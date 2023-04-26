Baizhu is an upcoming Event Limited 5-star character in Genshin Impact. During the Special Program livestream, HoYoverse finally announced him as a playable unit. He will be added during the second phase of the ongoing version 3.6 update, which is only a week away.

Furthermore, the game's developers recently revealed Baizhu's talent abilities along with other minor information such as his voice actors and character background. Based on some previous leaks that revealed his potential kit, he is expected to be a solid unit. This article will cover the aforementioned details and showcase his best builds in Genshin Impact.

A good doctor must know more than how to mend the flesh.

For some antidotes fall beyond the category of medicine.



Things you need to know about Baizhu in Genshin Impact

1) Voice actors and birthday

Voice Artists

EN VA: Sean Durrie & Xanthe Huynh

JP VA: YUSA Koji & SHOJI Yui



HoYoverse has officially announced Baizhu and his pet snake Changsheng's voice actors for all the languages in Genshin Impact:

EN VA: Sean Durrie (Baizhu) and Xanthe Hunyuh (Changsheng)

Sean Durrie (Baizhu) and Xanthe Hunyuh (Changsheng) JP VA: Yusa Koji (Baizhu) and Shoji Yui (Changsheng)

Yusa Koji (Baizhu) and Shoji Yui (Changsheng) CN VA: Qin Qiege (Baizhu) and Wang Xiaotong (Changsheng)

Qin Qiege (Baizhu) and Wang Xiaotong (Changsheng) KR VA: Lee Hosan (Baizhu) and Jang Mi (Changsheng)

Interestingly, the developers also revealed that April 25 is Baizhu's birthday, which has already passed, so fans must wait another year to celebrate this happy occasion.

2) Baizhu's talents explained

Elemental Skill

Talents

Universal Diagnosis

Controls a Gossamer Sprite that cruises and attacks nearby opponents, dealing Dendro DMG.



Baizhu's Elemental Skill is called Universal Diagnosis, and upon casting this ability, Baizhu will summon a Gossamer Sprite, which will attack nearby enemies and deal Dendro DMG. Furthermore, after attacking the opponent, the sprite will return to him and heal all party members based on his Max HP.

Elemental Burst

Talents

Holistic Revivification

Enters the Pulsing Clarity state, creating a Seamless Shield that absorbs Dendro DMG with 250% effectiveness.

While in this state, Baizhu will generate a new Seamless Shield every 2.5s.



Baizhu's Elemental Burst is called Holistic Revivification. Upon using this ability, he will enter the Pulsing Clarity state and create a Seamless Shield, which will absorb Dendro DMG with 250% effectiveness. While this status is active, Baizhu will create a new shield every 2.5 seconds. Additionally, he will also deal Dendro DMG to nearby enemies while healing the active character.

Best Baizhu builds in Genshin Impact

Best Artifacts

1) Deepwood Memories

Four-piece Deepwood Memories (Image via HoYoverse)

The four-piece Deepwood Memories will typically be the best option for Baizhu in Genshin Impact. The set will not only increase his own damage but also increase the party's overall DPS, thanks to the Dendro Resistance shred.

2) Ocean-Hued Clam

This set provides both healing and damage (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ocean-Hued Clam set will be Baizhu's best artifact option if one is looking to build him as a healer while also looking for decent DPS numbers. This set will provide him with a healing bonus, which will increase his healing and also deal damage based on the amount of healing he does.

3) 2p Tenacity of the Millelith + 2p Vourukasha's Glow

Two-piece combo (Image via HoYoverse)

The 2p combo of Tenacity and Vourukasha's Glow is a good option for Genshin Impact fans who only want to focus on healing. Since both of these sets provide a 20% HP bonus from their 2p set bonus, Baizhu will be able to stack a lot of health.

Best Weapons

1) Jadefall's Splendor

Jadefall's Splendor is a new 5-star weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Jadefall's Splendor is Baizhu's signature weapon and an upcoming 5-star Catalyst, so it goes without saying that this is his best option. The new item provides a massive HP bonus, and its passive effect perfectly complements his kit.

2) Prototype Amber

Prototype Amber is the best F2P option for Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Prototype Amber is arguably the best F2P weapon for Baizhu in Genshin Impact due to its passive effects that provide party-wide healing.

3) Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer

Thrilling Tales is a good support weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer is a 3-star Catalyst and one of the best F2P weapons in Genshin Impact. It provides a huge HP bonus from its secondary stats and buffs the next switched character's ATK by 48% at refinement five.

