Is Baizhu worth getting in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact 3.6 is on its way to Phase II banners, where players will have the opportunity to summon Baizhu. Many users have been waiting for a long time for this character to finally be playable.

Baizhu is a 5-star Dendro character that was introduced as an NPC in Liyue expansion. A recent livestream has revealed all about his abilities, which revolve around generating shields and healing party members. Being one of the oldest characters known to have Dendro vision, Baizhu will debut in Gensin Impact 3.6, and many players might be wondering if he is worth obtaining. This article will outline all the necessary information Genshin Impact players need to know about Baizhu to make this decision.

Genshin Impact: Why you may want to obtain Baizhu in patch 3.6 update

Easy-to-Build

Baizhu Build Critique May 2nd Live Stream @BaizhuMains If you don't know yet Baizhu fans, Baizhu and prototype Amber, the 4* craftable catalyst is an amazing option for him if you can't afford to get his weapon on the banner! 18 energy back and hp% sub stat is perfect for him. If you don't know yet Baizhu fans, Baizhu and prototype Amber, the 4* craftable catalyst is an amazing option for him if you can't afford to get his weapon on the banner! 18 energy back and hp% sub stat is perfect for him. https://t.co/DICYHpODwc

All of Baizhu's abilities are based on his max HP, making it easier for Genshin Impact players to farm artifacts and choose suitable weapons for him. For artifacts, players can either farm a 4-piece Deepwood Memories from the Sumeru domain or the 4-piece Noblesse Oblige from the artifact strongbox.

One of his best weapons is Prototype Amber, a 4-star craftable weapon at par with Baizhu's signature when refined to level 5.

Both Elemental Skill and Burst can heal party members

Baizhu can provide a decent amount of healing with his Elemental Skill and Burst. While his elemental skills can provide healing to all party members, his burst healing will only heal the active Genshin Impact character.

For instance, a Baizhu with 45k HP and all talent at level 9 can provide approximately 8000 healing all nearby with his Elemental Skill. In contrast, his Elemental Burst will heal around 5000 to the active character every 2.5 seconds.

Ability to generate multiple shields

dr white 🌱 @doctor_zhubai // genshin leaks



baizhu's burst animation is now updated! // genshin leaksbaizhu's burst animation is now updated! 🌱 // genshin leaksbaizhu's burst animation is now updated! https://t.co/odWrvXJOPi

Along with healing, Baizhu will also generate shields when he casts his Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact. Although these shields are relatively weaker than most shielders, the shield refreshes itself every 2.5 seconds.

Every time the shield expires, shatters, or refreshes, it will heal the active character. Additionally, the shield also provides resistance to interruptions.

Off-field Dendro application

With the introduction of Sumeru to Genshin Impact, the current meta is constantly revolving around new elemental reactions such as Quicken, Spread, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, etc.

Baizhu's kit gives him little to no need to stay on the field, and he can continue to apply Dendro from off of it. This way, other characters get more field time to dish out damage and trigger elemental reactions.

Ascension Passives

Baizhu's ascension passives (Image via HoYoverse)

As a new Genshin Impact character, Baizhu brings many benefits to the party with his ascension passive. Here is an overview of all his passives:

Harvestable items will heal the active character

When the active character's HP is below 50%, Baizhu will gain a 20% healing bonus. Similarly, he will gain 25% Dendro DMG% when the active character's HP is above 50%.

Baizhu's elemental burst will provide an additional DMG bonus on Dendro elemental reactions based on his max HP.

Overall, Baizhu is a solid support character that can take on multiple roles in the party, allowing more flexibility to his team composition.

Poll : 0 votes