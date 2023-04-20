Genshin Impact Baizhu banner countdown and materials to farm for the best builds

Baizhu is an upcoming five-star Dendro unit from Liyue that will soon be released in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.6. Each stage lasts 21 days or three weeks, so fans can expect the new Event-limited character to get his first banner on May 2, 2023, at 6:00 pm (UTC+8) on the Asian server. While HoYoverse is yet to reveal the materials required to max ascend Baizhu and level up his talents, many leaks have already publicized all the necessary information in this regard.

This Genshin Impact guide will cover everything fans need to know to build him properly. It's worth mentioning that the character's level-up materials, which are mentioned in this article, are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Phase two: Baizhu banner date, level-up materials, and best build

Genshin Impact 3.6 Phase two banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu will be released in Genshin Impact 3.6's second phase, which will first become available on the Asian server and then on the other ones a few hours later. Here is a countdown timer that displays the time left until his release on the Asian server:

Baizhu's ascension and talent level-up materials, as per Genshin Impact leaks

Here is a list of all the items that one will need to max ascend Baizhu:

Evergloom Ring x46

Nagudas Emerald Sliver x1

Nagudas Emerald Fragments x9

Nagudas Emerald Chunks x9

Nagudas Emerald Gemstones x6

Violet Grass x168

Fungal Spores x18

Luminescent Pollen x30

Crystalline Cyst Dust x36

Mora x420,000

Items needed to increase all three of Baizhu's talents to level 10:

Teachings of Gold x9

Guides to Gold x63

Philosophies of Gold x114

Fungal Spores x18

Luminscent Pollen x66

Crystalline Cyst Dust x93

Worldspan Fern x18

Mora x4,957,500

Crown of Insight x3

Best artifacts for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

1) Deepwood Memories

Four-piece Deepwood Memories (Image via HoYoverse)

The four-piece Deepwood Memories set will generally be Baizhu's best in-slot option in Genshin Impact. Its bonus effects are as follows:

Two-piece: Dendro DMG +15%

Four-piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets' Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

The set will increase Baizhu's potential as a damage dealer and also increase the party's overall DPS, thanks to the Dendro Resistance shred.

2) Ocean-Hued Clam

This set provides both healing and damage (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ocean-Hued Clam set will be Baizhu's next best artifacts option. It will not only increase his healing but also allow him to deal damage based on the amount of healing he does.

3) 2p Tenacity of the Millelith + 2p Vourukasha's Glow

Two-piece combo (Image via HoYoverse)

The two-piece combo of Tenacity as well as Vourukasha's Glow is a nice option for Genshin Impact fans who do not have good pieces in other sets and only want to focus on healing. Both of these sets provide a 20% HP bonus, which will give Baizhu a massive HP bonus.

Additionally, regardless of what artifact set fans choose, they should always aim to get main HP% stats on each artifact piece while trying to stack Flat HP and EM in the sub-stats.

Best weapon options for Baizhu

1) Jadefall's Splendor

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6!



(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)



#GenshinImpact Version 3.6 "A Parade of Providence" New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6!(Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1) Version 3.6 "A Parade of Providence" New Weapon OverviewHello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new equipment that will be appearing in Version 3.6! (Examples of the following weapon based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/lqnrqAifop

Jadefall's Splendor is an upcoming five-star item and Baizhu's signature weapon, so it goes without saying that this is his best option. The new Catalyst provides a massive HP bonus, which will increase his healing, and its passive effect also suits his kit.

2) Prototype Amber

Prototype Amber is the best F2P option for Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

The Prototype Amber is arguably the best F2P weapon in the game for Baizhu as a healer. The Catalyst increases its user's HP and also provides party-wide healing from its passive effect.

3) Sacrificial Fragments

Sacrificial Fragments is a good F2P weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Fragments is a four-star weapon that provides a good amount of Elemental Mastery through its main stats. This makes it a good option for Baizhu in a support role.

4) Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer

Thrilling Tales is a good support weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer is a three-star item and one of the most used, as well broken, support weapons in the game. Not only does it provide a huge HP bonus, which is good for Baizhu, but it also buffs the next switched character's ATK by 48% at refinement five.

