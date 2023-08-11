Genshin Impact will add many new weapons in the upcoming version 4.0 update. It is worth mentioning that Lyney's signature Bow is the only 5-star item, while the rest are 4-star items. The officials have also announced that they will release a new series of craftable weapons for the Fontaine region along with a new set of weapons for the Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn.

Fortunately, some of these items have excellent stats and skills, which is great news for all the players as it will increase their weapon options in the game. This article will briefly cover the upcoming weapons' stats and how to obtain them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 4.0: All new weapon stats and how to obtain them

1) The First Great Magic

Lyney's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The list begins with The First Great Magic. It is a 5-star Bow and Lyney's Signature weapon. Here are its stats and skills at level 90 R1:

Base ATK: 608

608 Second stat: 66.2% CRIT DMG

The Bow's passive increases the user's Charged Attack DMG by 16%, and for every party member with the same element as the wielder, the wielder's ATK will be increased by 16%/32%/48%. However, for every party member with a different element from the wielder, their movement speed will be increased by 4%/7%/10%.

Genshin Impact players can obtain this Bow only from the weapon banner.

2) Fleuve Cendre Ferryman

New Fishing weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Fleuve Cendre Ferryman is a 4-star Sword that can only be obtained from the Fontaine Fishing Association. Below are its stats and passive at level 90 refinement one:

Base ATK: 510

510 Second stat: 45.9% Energy Recharge

The passive of Fleuve Cendre Ferryman increases the Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8%. In addition, it increases the Energy Recharge of the user by 16% for five seconds after using an Elemental Skill.

3) Scion of the Blazing Sun

BP Bow (Image via HoYoverse)

Scion of the Blazing is a 4-star Bow. Genshin Impact players can get this weapon from the Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn. It has the following stats:

Base ATK: 565

565 Second stat: 18.4% CRIT Rate

When a charged shot hits an opponent, a Sunfire Arrow will descend upon them and deal 60% ATK as damage. It will also apply the Heartsearer effect on them for 10 seconds. The opponent affected by Heartsearer will take 28% more damage from Charged Attacks. A Sunfire Arrow can be triggered only once every 10 seconds.

4) Sacrificial Jade

BP Catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Jade is a new Catalyst that Genshin Impact players can obtain from the Battle Pass. Here are its stats:

Base ATK: 454

454 Second stat: 36.8% CRIT Rate

If the wielder stays off-field for more than five seconds, the weapon's passive will increase their Max HP and Elemental Mastery by 32% and 40. However, these effects will be canceled if the wielder has been on the field for over 10 seconds.

5) Ballad of the Fjords

BP Polearm (Image via HoYoverse)

Ballad of the Fjords is also a Battle Pass weapon that Genshin Impact players can obtain by unlocking the Gnostic Hymn. The Polearm has the following stats:

Base ATK: 510

510 Second stat: 27.6% CRIT Rate

If there are at least three different elemental types in the team, the Polearm's passive will increase the wielder's Elemental Mastery by 120.

6) Talking Stick

BP Claymore (Image via HoYoverse)

Talking Stick is a new Claymore that only be obtained from the Battle Pass. It has underwhelming abilities for a paid weapon in Genshin Impact, which is:

Base ATK: 565

565 Second stat: 18.4% CRIT Rate

The passive increases the wielder's ATK by 16% for 15 seconds if they are affected by Pyro. However, if the user is affected by Dendro, Cryo, Hydro, or Electro, their All Elemental DMG bonus will be increased by 16% for 15 seconds. All these effects can only be triggered once every 12 seconds.

7) Wolf-Fang

BP Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolf-Fang is a Sword and the final item in Genshin Impact's new Battle Pass weapon series. It has pretty excellent skills, which are as follows:

Base ATK: 510

510 Second Stat: 27.6% CRIT Rate

The passive increases the user's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 16%. Furthermore, Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst CRIT Rate will be increased by 2% whenever it hits an opponent. They are counted as different effects and have separate cooldowns for 10 seconds each. These effects can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds for a max of four stacks.

8) Song of Stillness

Craftable Bow (Image via HoYoverse)

Song of Stillness is a new Bow from the Fontaine series of craftable weapons. Genshin Impact players can obtain it for free from the smithy. It has the following stats:

Base ATK: 510

510 Second stat: 41.3% ATK

If the wielder is healed, their damage will increase by 16% for eight seconds, thanks to the weapon's passive. This effect can be triggered even if the wielder is off-field.

9) Flowing Purity

Craftable Catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)

Flowing Purity is a craftable Catalyst and has the following stats:

Base ATK: 565

565 Second stat: 27.6% CRIT Rate

The weapon's passive increases the user's All Elemental DMG Bonus by 8% and grants a Bond of Life worth 24% of the user's Max HP. When the Bond is cleared, the user will gain an additional 2% Elemental DMG bonus for every 1000 HP cleared in the process, up to 12%.

10) Rightful Reward

Craftable Polearm (Image via HoYoverse)

Rightful Reward is the new craftable weapon in Genshin Impact. Here are its full stats:

Base ATK: 565

565 Second stat: 27.6% HP

The Polearm's passive restores eight energy when the wielder is healed. This effect can only be triggered once every 10 seconds and can occur even when off-field.

11) Tidal Shadow

Craftable Claymore (Image via HoYoverse)

Tidal Shadow is a craftable Claymore with decent abilities:

Base ATK: 510

510 Second stat: 41.3% ATK

When the wielder is healed, their ATK is increased by 24% for eight seconds. This passive effect can be triggered even when the wielder is off-field. Genshin Impact players can obtain it from any smithy.

12) Finale of the Deep

Craftable Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

Finale of the Deep is the final weapon released in Genshin Impact 4.0. It is also a craftable item that can be obtained from the smithy. Below are its stats and passives:

Base ATK: 565

565 Second stat: 27.6% ATK

After using Elemental Skill, the weapon's passive increases the wielder's ATK by 12% for 15 seconds and grants a Bond of Life. When this Bond is cleared, the wielder will gain 2.4% of the Life Bond as ATK up to a maximum of 150.