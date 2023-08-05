Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Sword in Genshin Impact: How to get, stats, rarity, and ascension materials

One new 4-star sword that Travelers can get for free in Genshin Impact 4.0 is the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman. To get it, you will need to exchange some fish with the Fontaine Fishing Association. That means players must get used to fishing in the new region, especially since the refinement materials also require them to exchange fish.

This article will include the latest information about this new 4-star sword from both official sources and the latest Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks. Note that anything discussed from the leaks is subject to change. For example, Fleuve Cendre Ferryman used to be known as Crossing of Fleuve Cendre in the old datamines.

How to get Fleuve Cendre Ferryman in Genshin Impact

This weapon was revealed in the 4.0 Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Not much was revealed about Fleuve Cendre Ferryman in the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream, apart from what's shown in the above image. According to Honey Hunter World's datamines, it takes 4x Maintenance: Platinum Collection fish to exchange with the Fontaine Fishing Association.

If players want to max out the sword's Refinement Level, then they need to collect eight Maintenance: Platinum Collection fish to get all four Martens' Omni-Fix (which is the refinement material). Travelers can exchange three Medaka to get the Formula: Flashing Maintenance Mek Bait needed to fish for the Maintenance: Platinum Collection fish.

Making the bait costs one Marcotte and one Iron Chunk at any crafting bench.

Stats and effect

There aren't many official images for this weapon, sadly (Image via HoYoverse)

Datamined stats indicate that this 4-star weapon will have 510 Base ATK and 45.9% Energy Recharge at Level 90. That would tie with Festering Desire in terms of secondary stats, but other swords with Energy Recharge have a higher substat value.

Here is the leaked effect for Fleuve Cendre Ferryman:

"Increases Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 8%. Additionally, increases Energy Recharge by 16% for 5s after using an Elemental Skill."

Note that this is the R1 effect. R5's effect buffs Elemental Skill CRIT Rate by 16 percent and Energy Recharge by 32 percent.

Ascension Materials

This enemy is an example of something that was datamined to drop Transoceanic Crystals (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the leaked Ascension Materials for Fleueve Cendre Ferryman in Genshin Impact:

3x Fragment of an Ancient Chord

9x Chapter of an Ancient Chord

9x Movement of an Ancient Chord

4x Echo of an Ancient Chord

15x Drop of Tainted Water

18x Scoop of Tainted Water

27x Newborn Tainted Hydro Eidolon

10x Transoceanic Pearl

15x Transoceanic Chunk

18x Kaleidoscopic Crystal

150,000 Mora

Note that the names and items are subject to change. None of these items except Mora are pre-farmable, meaning anybody seeking to max out the Fleuve Cendre Ferryman must farm everything after Genshin Impact 4.0 launches.

Hopefully, this guide helped clarify everything Travelers must know about this new fishing sword before the debut of the Version Update. Some players may wish to get this weapon and max it out as soon as possible, so make sure to look up the associated guides for more details.

