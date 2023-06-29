Genshin Impact Fontaine craftable weapon series: Visual effects and leaks

Genshin Impact's craftable weapon series in Fontaine is quite interesting since its color supposedly changes based on where the player is. This effect apparently applies to the new forgeable sword, polearm, bow, catalyst, and claymore. Some screenshots related to this information exist, although the full details haven't been fully leaked just yet — partially because it's supposedly tied to story spoilers.

Every region has swords, polearms, etc., that a player can forge at a Crafting Bench. However, those craftable weapons never had a unique visual effect based on where a player's faction was. Note that everything discussed below is subject to change, especially since the Genshin Impact 4.0 beta hasn't started yet.

Genshin Impact leaks: Craftable weapons from Fontaine can supposedly change color

miHoYo, also known as HoYoverse, has taken down several posts regarding Genshin Impact 4.0 leaks. Hence, the above Instagram post is written in Arabic rather than English. Some parts of the embed are an advertisement, yet here is the important bit translated by Instagram's auto-translate feature:

"In Fontaine, your weapon, which is from the Fontaine group, will light up if you are with the rich or the poor, an example is shown in the picture."

The two craftable weapons shown above are the rumored claymore and polearm variants.

Zac 🍒 @sadweeb They change colors according to what part or "faction" of the region u are in.



I don't wanna go into detail cause

it's story spoilers

Some old storyline spoilers stated that there was a huge divide between the rich and poor classes in Fontaine. That could be connected to the factions associated with the color changes shown on the craftable weapons. However, it is impossible to verify this information at present.

arthZER0 @arthZ3R0



• Clase Alta - Color Amarillo

• Clase Baja - Color Morado



Cada clase posee un color y este se verá reflejado en efectos en la región

Armas y personajes cambian según de cual clase social a la cual pertenecen



Clases Sociales - Facciones Fontaine• Clase Alta - Color Amarillo• Clase Baja - Color MoradoCada clase posee un color y este se verá reflejado en efectos en la regiónArmas y personajes cambian según de cual clase social a la cual pertenecen

This leak is related to the aforementioned rumor about craftable weapons changing colors. Travelers can see two factions in the tweet above, where the yellow one represents the upper class. On the other hand, that pinkish one is for the lower class. If you look at the weapon leak, you will see that the colors correspond with what's shown here.

Some craftable weapons could glow yellow, while others could be purplish. How this affects older characters who might use Fontaine's new items is currently unknown.

For example, the leaks don't state if somebody like Ayato would belong to the yellow class due to his wealthy upbringing or whether the player could force him to use a craftable weapon with a purple glow via some sort of decision-making.

Unfortunately, that's it for as far as the current vague rumors go. Travelers must wait for the Genshin Impact 4.0 beta to hear more about the full details of this weaponry.

Other weapon rumors

There were once leaks about Fontaine introducing weapons that resembled musical instruments. Some rumors even stated that they were forgeable. However, this tweet's content shown above is noticeably different from the leak involving weapon colors.

Whether there are two forgeable series or if some of the old leaks are wrong remains to be seen. Travelers should know that some rumors have stated that each weapon type in the above leak corresponds with the following instruments:

Catalyst: Phonograph

Phonograph Sword: Violin Bow

Violin Bow Claymore: Cello

Cello Polearm: Microphone

Microphone Bow: Saxophone

That's it for the current Genshin Impact leaks tied to Fontaine's weaponry. Remember, it's possible that some concepts could be scrapped before they even hit the beta servers. Version 4.0 is still expected to launch around August 16, 2023.

