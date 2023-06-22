How to sign up for Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine beta: Application details

The long-awaited Genshin Impact 4.0 beta test featuring Fontaine is finally accepting applications. However, players only have until 10 am (UTC+8) on June 27, 2023, to do so. This article will show interested Travelers how they could potentially sign up for this exciting beta test. Note that there are some strict NDAs, dissuading any leaks regarding whatever is featured should a player get early access.

Fontaine is a new region that will be explorable once Genshin Impact 4.0 is released. While the update is expected to launch around August 16, 2023, its beta test will arrive much sooner. Only Travelers who successfully sign up and get approved by miHoYo are eligible to participate.

Genshin Impact 4.0 beta test details: How to get early access to Fontaine

The official Discord message for the upcoming beta test (Image via HoYoverse)

Firstly, Travelers should get access to the official Genshin Impact Discord channel (discord.gg/genshinimpact). It's available for free and remains easy to sign up for, especially if the reader is already familiar with Discord. Once there, go to the Information category on the left side and then select "genshin-announcements."

The one relevant to this topic should be the most recent post, shown in the above image. Note that the date and time shown here will be relative to your time zone. For example, 7 pm (PDT) on June 26, 2023, is the same as 10 am (UTC+8) on June 27, 2023.

Rules to consider when signing up for the Fontaine test server

Here is what Travelers should know before they attempt to sign up for the Genshin Impact 4.0 beta test to witness Fontaine in all its early glory:

You must log in to your HoYoLAB account (it must share the UID you plan to use).

Your DMs on Discord must be open so Paimon may message you.

Only players 18 years and older are eligible.

The ID you plan to use to prove you exist must not be expired or revoked.

To sign up, click on the hyperlink in the aforementioned Discord message (hoyo.link/5bMKDBAd, in case you forgot). After logging in, you will be prompted to answer various questions, such as your Discord username.

Everything done here should be self-explanatory. Obviously, only you will know the answers to specific personal questions, including the form of ID you plan to use to verify your identity. Fill everything out and submit the form.

If you're selected, the Paimon Discord account will send you further instructions, including when the actual test for Genshin Impact 4.0 will occur.

