Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream countdown and starting time

The official announcement of the Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program premiere has sparked excitement in the community. Recent leaks have already disclosed rumors about the upcoming content in the version 3.8 update. The live stream will be important as officials will reveal juicy details about the rerun banners, new events, QoL changes, and more.

Based on Genshin Impact's official notice, the upcoming live stream is scheduled to premiere on June 23, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC+4). Along with Twitch and YouTube, the live stream will be broadcast on their official Tiktok account for the first time. Here is everything about the live stream, along with a universal countdown.

Universal countdown for Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream and more

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>

twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/E9HZn9Hl2S

Here is the official Twitter post where Genshin Impact officials have revealed details of the 3.8 Special Program. As mentioned, the premiere will occur at 8 am (UTC+4) on June 23, 2023 (Friday). For players' convenience, here is a list of relevant timezones and when the live stream will premiere there:

Pacific Standard Time - June 23 at 4 am

- June 23 at 4 am Eastern Time - June 23 at 8 am

- June 23 at 8 am Western European Time - June 23 at 12 pm

- June 23 at 12 pm UTC Time - June 23 at 12 pm

- June 23 at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time - June 23 at 12 pm

June 23 at 12 pm Central European Time - June 23 at 1 pm

- June 23 at 1 pm Central European Summer Time - June 23 at 2 pm

- June 23 at 2 pm Indian Standard Time - June 23 at 5:30 pm

- June 23 at 5:30 pm Australian Central Time - June 23 at 9:30 pm

- June 23 at 9:30 pm Australian Eastern Time - June 23 at 10 pm

Those looking for something simple can use this universal countdown instead. As long as the countdown states, "3.8 Special Program goes live in", the live stream has yet to premiere.

When the countdown hits zero, players should tune in to the official Twitch or Tiktok channel to catch all the fresh announcements about upcoming content in Genshin Impact 3.8. After the Twitch live stream ends, the official YouTube channel will also re-broadcast the same. Use the hyperlinks to visit these channels.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program?

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.8:



1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla

2. Kaeya Hangout

3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG

4. Find critters via their PoV

5. Perilous Prospect battle event

6. Adventurer's Trials v2

7. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya

8. Necalevia A quick overview of 3.8: 1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla2. Kaeya Hangout3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG4. Find critters via their PoV5. Perilous Prospect battle event6. Adventurer's Trials v27. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya8. Necalevia

After the launch of the version 3.7 update, tons of leaks about patch 3.8 and its content have been circulating in the community. Those who follow relevant leakers must already know the gist of what to expect from the Special Program. For those who are unaware, here is a quick overview:

New event-limited map

New skins for Kaeya and Klee

Kaeya Hangout Series

Free Layla

New Events

Candace, Yanfei & Kazuha added in TCG

Let's not forget the free redemption codes that will be handed out during the live streams. Officials will release three limited redemption codes that will reward free Primogems and in-game resources in Genshin Impact. These usually expire within 24 hours after release, so claim them on time.

Poll : 0 votes