Genshin Impact 3.8 livestream date, time and official schedule

Genshin Impact has officially announced the premiere of the upcoming 3.8 Special Program. The latest posts on various platforms have shared the date and time scheduled for the livestream premiere. Players are excited as they look forward to confirmation of future content and banners that were circulating in the community through leaks.

The live stream will be broadcast live on Genshin Impact's official Twitch account and later on their YouTube account. However, this time developers will also perform a live broadcast of their livestream on their official Tiktok account.

Here is everything players need to know about the 3.8 Special Program's official schedule and how to watch it.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program official date, time, and schedule announced

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>

twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/E9HZn9Hl2S

Genshin Impact's official Twitter channel has recently released an official announcement about the upcoming 3.8 Special Program. Based on the official notes, the 3.8 livestream will premiere on May 23, 2023, at 08:00 am (UTC-4). Here is a list of all relevant timezones and when the live broadcast starts there:

Eastern Time - May 23 at 7:00 am

- May 23 at 7:00 am UTC Time - May 23 at 12:00 pm

- May 23 at 12:00 pm CEST - May 23 at 2:00 pm

- May 23 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - May 23 at 12:00 pm

May 23 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - May 23 at 11:00 pm

- May 23 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - May 23 at 10:00 pm

- May 23 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - May 23 at 1:00 pm

- May 23 at 1:00 pm Central Time - May 23 at 6:00 am

May 23 at 6:00 am Indian Standard Time - May 23 at 5:30 pm

- May 23 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - May 23 at 4:00 am

- May 23 at 4:00 am Western European Time - May 23 at 12:00 pm

Using the list of timezones above, players can tune in on Genshin Impact's official Twitch and Tiktok channels to watch the live broadcast of the 3.8 Special Program. Their official YouTube channel will broadcast the same at 09:00 (UTC-4) after the premiere. Players can also use this universal countdown to track the time left until the 3.8 Special Program premiere.

As long as the countdown states, "Time until 3.8 livestream," players still have time before the live broadcast. The countdown is based on the date and time announced by Genshin Impact officials and will hit zero exactly at 8 am (UTC-4) on May 23, 2023.

Along with the reveal of upcoming content, events, and limited banner, officials will also hand out three redemption codes. Remember that these are time-sensitive codes that will expire within 24 hours after their release, so players should not delay in claiming them.

Successfully claiming them will reward players with a total of 300 Primogems and other in-game resources, which will be sent directly to the Genshin Impact mailbox.

Overall, this is a great opportunity for all players who are saving primogems for new characters that will be released in the future 4.x patch updates. Hopefully, developers will also give a sneak peek at the new Fontaine region as well

Poll : 0 votes