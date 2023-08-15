Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: 4-star Sword with HP% stat and New Fontaine weapon series

New Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks suggest there will supposedly be a 4-star Sword with HP% as its primary stat in a new Fontaine weapon series. Sadly, that Sword doesn't appear to be available for free and current rumors point to a Catalyst being the freebie available from an event in that Version Update. This article will cover the latest leaks and rumors surrounding this news and its related topics.

Images and some brief notes about the new Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine weapons have already been leaked. Note that everything featured in this article is subject to change before it becomes available for the public to see. Let's start with the Fontaine weapon series' renders up next.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks unveil new Fontaine weapon series that includes a HP% Sword

Expand Tweet

There are four Fontaine weapons shown above, which include:

4-star Bow with 565 ATK and 27.6% ATK

4-star Polearm with 565 ATK and 27.56% ATK

4-star Claymore with 454 ATK and 55.1% HP

4-star Sword with 510 ATK and 41.3% HP

Interestingly, their effects have also been revealed in the Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks. The Bow and Polearm have the same effect, which can be seen in the following old leak that has some slightly different numbers for the Bow and Polearm's ATK.

Keep in mind these weapons traditionally have 565 ATK and not 564.

The supposed leaked effects for the previously posted Fontaine series (Image via HutaoLover77)

The "when performing or receiving treatment" part for the new Bow and Polearm likely refers to when the user is healed. Otherwise, those two Fontaine weapons involve stacks that give the user more Attack and All Elemental DMG.

Similarly, the new 4-star Sword has an identical effect to the Claymore from the same series. They involve giving the user Elemental mastery and restoring their Energy when doing an Elemental Skill or Burst.

New Catalyst in Genshin Impact 4.1

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact 4.1 has several new Catalysts, such as Wriothesley and Neuvillette's signature weapons. What's shown above is a different Catalyst from those two. Like the new Fontaine weapon series, there is no official name to mention just yet.

Sadly, its effect is yet to be leaked when this article was first written. Travelers will have to be patient for more news regarding the details of the Catalyst shown above.

Some early leaks stated there would be a free 4-star Sword available from one of Genshin Impact 4.1's events, but recent rumors point to a Catalyst being available instead. The first Reddit embed shown above featured the first version of this leak where players were supposedly going to get a free 4-star HP% Sword.

Travelers should know by now that the blade in question belongs to the Fontaine weapon series highlighted earlier in this article. New leaks now suggest the free event weapon is a Catalyst. Nothing specific about its stats or effect was leaked, meaning it's likely the same Catalyst shown earlier in this article.

Everything listed in this article came from the first day of the new Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks. Further details may come out in the upcoming weeks, so look out for future leaks by then.

Poll : Do you want the free weapon in Genshin Impact 4.1 to be the HP% Sword? Yes No 0 votes