Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: New area, 4-star HP Sword, Neuvillete and Wriothesley release date

Several new Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced, covering details about the upcoming 4.1 update. Travelers can expect this patch to be huge. The officials have already announced they will release Neuvillette and Wriothesley as playable characters in this patch. Additionally, a new Fontaine region was expected to be added in version 4.1, and @videreleaks may have leaked the entire map for the same.

It is also speculated that the flagship event of this patch will give away a free Sword with HP% substat. Travelers can find everything they need to know about the aforementioned topics in this article. It is important to note that part of the following info is based on leaks and is thus subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.1 to release a new Fontaine region and HP substat Sword, as per leaks

Videreleaks is one of the reliable leakers in the Genshin Impact community and they have leaked the map of the new region that will be added in version 4.1. Based on the leaks, it appears that the north and northeastern parts of Fontaine will be further expanded in the 4.1 update. The new map also seems to be slightly smaller than the version 4.0 Fontaine map.

Furthermore, most of the new map appears to be land area. However, during the livestream, the developers revealed that the land-to-water ratio in Fontaine might go up and down with every new region update but will remain equal for the most part. Therefore, there is a chance that there might be an underwater region in the version 4.1 map as well.

With that out of the way, leaks have hinted that Genshin Impact might give away a free HP% Sword in version 4.1.

The above leak from Reddit only mentions that the flagship event of version 4.1 will give away a free Sword as a reward. It is speculated that the weapon will likely have an HP% substat. There are a few Swords in the game, like Primordial Jade Cutter, that have an HP bonus in passive, but there is only one Sword with an HP substat - Key of Khaj-Nisut. However, it is a 5-star item, which makes it difficult to obtain for most players.

If the leak about the event weapon is true, then it could become the first 4-star Sword with HP% substat in Genshin Impact.

Neuvillette and Wriothesley release dates

Neuvillette and Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has already announced Neuvillette and Wriothesley as upcoming playable characters, but their release dates are still up in the air. Travelers can expect them to debut on one of these dates, depending on the phase:

Phase I: September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023 Phase II: October 18, 2023

Both are expected to be 5-star Catalyst characters. The developers will reveal the exact banner order in the Special Program livestream.