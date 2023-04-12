Key of Khaj-Nisut is Nilou's 5-star signature Sword in Genshin Impact. The weapon was released in the version 3.1 update of the game and can only be obtained from the Epitome Invocation Event Wish. Fortunately, it is currently featured on the phase one banner for a limited time, and fans who failed to get it now have a chance to obtain this sword.

Key of Khaj-Nisut provides a ton of HP from its secondary stats, making it an excellent weapon option for any sword user in Genshin Impact that scales from HP. Interestingly, it is currently the only sword in the game with HP% second stat.

This article will list a few Genshin Impact characters that can use the Key of Khaj-Nisut efficiently.

Key of Khaj-Nisut weapon is the only HP sword in Genshin Impact

Key of Khaj-Nisut is a 5-star sword from the Deshret Series and is currently the only sword in Genshin Impact with HP bonus stats. At level 90, it has a Base ATK of 542, and at refinement one, it provides the following buffs from its passive:

HP increased by 20%. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20s. This effect increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery by 0.12% of their Max HP. This effect can trigger once every 0.3s. Max 3 stacks. When this effect gains 3 stacks, or when the third stack's duration is refreshed, the Elemental Mastery of all nearby party members will be increased by 0.2% of the equipping character's max HP for 20s.

The 5-star limited weapon provides a massive HP bonus and increases the user's Elemental Mastery based on their Max HP. It is a great weapon for any Genshin Impact character that scales from HP.

Best characters to wield Key of Khaj-Nisut in Genshin Impact

1) Nilou

Nilou is the best character for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Image via HoYoverse)

The Key of Khaj-Nisut is Nilou's signature weapon, so she is the best character in Genshin Impact for this weapon. Her damage primarily scales off her Max HP and Elemental Mastery, which increases the damage from bountiful cores in Bloom and Hyperbloom team comps. Fortunately, the weapon can provide both of these stats, as it gives a massive 66.2% HP and increases EM based on Max HP.

2) Kuki Shinobu

Shinobu is the 4-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Shinobu is a 4-star unit that has been a prevalent option for many Dendro reaction-based teams thanks to her ability to consistently apply Electro to her enemies and heal the on-field members during the battle. Interestingly, both her damage and healing scale off her Max HP; however, one would usually want more EM on support for Hyperbloom teams.

Fortunately, Shinobu can use the Key of Khaj-Nisut, which can provide her with a max HP bonus to increase her healing and EM without compromising her damage. She is the only character besides Nilou who can use all the stats and effects of this 5-star sword efficiently.

3) Layla

Layla's shield scales off her Max HP (Image via HoYoverse)

Layla is a 4-star Cryo character who can provide a powerful shield from her Elemental Skill. Her shield strength and damage from her talents scale off her Max HP, which limits her weapon options, and most fans usually end up using an Energy Recharge weapon on her.

The Key of Khaj-Nisut's passive effect will not be efficient on Layla due to her gameplay style. However, the HP% secondary stat can significantly increase her damage and shield strength, which makes the 5-star weapon from the Deshret Series the best overall option for the Cryo character.

Poll : 0 votes