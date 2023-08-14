Genshin Impact has finally announced Wriothesley as an upcoming playable character. He will be released in the version 4.1 update alongside Neuvillette, who is also from Fontaine. Although the developers did not reveal Wriothesley's rarity and weapon of choice, he is expected to be a Cryo Catalyst unit. There have been several leaks in the past few weeks about his release, so players have been expecting it for a while.

Not much is currently known about Wriothesley. He didn't appear in the 4.0 trailer, so it is speculated that he will make his first appearance in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update. Travelers can find everything they need to know about him in this article.

Genshin Impact reveals Wriothesley for version 4.1 release

Genshin Impact has officially announced that Wriothesley will become a playable character in the upcoming 4.1 update. His banner date is currently unknown, but he will be released on one of the following dates, depending on the phase:

Phase I: September 27, 2023

Phase II: October 18, 2023

As mentioned previously, Genshin Impact is yet to reveal more information about Wriothesley's kit and rarity. Fortunately, there are several leaks from reliable sources that claim that he is a 5-star Catalyst character. If this turns out to be true, he could become both the first 5-star Cryo male and the first Cryo Catalyst unit. In addition, there are rumors that he could be added to the Standard Banner in v4.2.

The developers have also revealed a few interesting details about Wriothesley in his introduction post:

Title: Emissary of Solitary Iniquity

Lord of the Fortress of Meropide

Vision: Cryo

Constellation: Cerberus

He is a Cryo vision holder and his constellation is Cerberus. In Greek mythology, Cerberus is the three-headed hound that guards the gates of the Underworld, preventing the dead from leaving. This also relates to Wriothesley's profession in Fontaine, who acts as the Lord of the Fortress of Meropide, which is an underground prison.

Furthermore, based on Wriothesley's introduction, it appears that nobility ranks exist in Fontaine and he might be a Duke. Callas, former President of the Spina di Rosula, also states that Wriothesley is far more worldly than he looks, which could mean that he is a very responsible and just person.

Leaked splash art

The above Reddit post showcases Wriothesley's potential splash art. Travelers might notice that he is wearing a gauntlet, but he is missing them in his introduction post. Therefore, his splash art is subject to change.