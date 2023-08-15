Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: Wriothesley kit, Elemental skill, burst, talents, and more

The Genshin Impact community recently received some exciting news regarding two new characters in the game. Both Wriothesley and Neuvillette had their "drip marketing" moment just a couple of days before the 4.0 Fontaine patch's arrival on the official servers. Typically, leakers and data miners kept themselves busy, bringing in additional information on their kits.

This article focuses more on Wriothesley and all the abilities that players can expect from him in the 4.1 update. To summarize, he will be a 5-star Cryo Catalyst user, with most of his skills relying on HP management and Cryo DPS.

While there are rumors of him moving to the standard banner, readers should wait until official confirmation from the 4.1 special program.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with future releases. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

All leaked Wriothesley abilities, talents, and more for Genshin Impact 4.1

Based on the leaked images of Wriothesley's kit in Genshin Impact, it can be assumed that the upcoming Cryo 5-star will have a bit of HP management and a whole lot of DPS output. The following Reddit post provides a description of his skills in detail.

The following points further summarize each skill to clear out any confusion:

Basic and plunging attack: Similar to almost all other characters in Genshin Impact.

Similar to almost all other characters in Genshin Impact. Charged attack: Consumes stamina to leap forward and deal Cryo damage within an AOE.

Consumes stamina to leap forward and deal Cryo damage within an AOE. Elemental Skill: Sprints forward and enters a unique state to increase his normal attack damage, consumes HP with each hit, and increases his resistance to interruption. The unique state can be achieved only if Wriothesley's HP stays over 50% at the time.

Sprints forward and enters a unique state to increase his normal attack damage, consumes HP with each hit, and increases his resistance to interruption. The unique state can be achieved only if Wriothesley's HP stays over 50% at the time. Elemental Burst: Sends out five strikes in a frontal direction to damage within AOE, followed by another single burst of damage.

Sends out five strikes in a frontal direction to damage within AOE, followed by another single burst of damage. Passive Talent 1: Charged attack won't consume stamina and will grant health when Wriothesley's HP goes below 60%.

Charged attack won't consume stamina and will grant health when Wriothesley's HP goes below 60%. Passive Talent 2: Elemental skill will grant a special stack once Wriothesley's HP increases or decreases, further enhancing his attack damage in the process.

Elemental skill will grant a special stack once Wriothesley's HP increases or decreases, further enhancing his attack damage in the process. Passive Talent 3: Grants a 10% chance to get 2x items upon crafting weapon enhancement materials.

As for the damage numbers, players can expect them to change before the official release of Genshin Impact 4.1. This has been the case for the majority of the characters in the game. Some got a huge buff in their abilities, while others were significantly toned down for balancing purposes.