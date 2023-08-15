Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: Wriothesley and Neuvillette's signature weapon stats, design, and release details

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks are already surging in, so let's look at some details surrounding Wriothesley and Neuvillette's signature weapons. Their designs, stats, and even effects have already been leaked. This article will cover all the latest information surrounding these new Catalysts, although readers should remember that everything listed below is subject to change.

It is vital to mention that the names of the newly leaked Catalysts have not been revealed to the public yet. Hence, they will be referred to as either Wriothesley or Neuvillette's signature weapons whenever possible. All the design leaks shown below originated from Videre's Telegram.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: New details on Wriothesley and Neuvillette's signature weapons

The first Genshin Impact 4.1 leak we are covering is Wriothesley's signature weapon. It appears to be a little robot that might be able to float in the air, but no animations have been leaked yet. It is vital to mention that the specific banner phases have yet to be fully leaked.

Thus, this weapon has one of two possible release dates:

September 27, 2023

October 18, 2023

The first release date listed above is if this new Catalyst comes out in the first half of Genshin Impact 4.1. Likewise, the second one is for the second phase.

Neuvillette's signature weapon would have the same theoretical release dates since his banner wasn't confirmed just yet. His Catalyst has a more traditional look compared to the previous leak.

Leaked stats and effects

Wriothesley's signature weapon is a 5-star Catalyst with 674 ATK and 22.1% CRIT Rate. Its default effect includes a +12% ATK modifier, a 125% buff to Normal Attack DMG, and 14% to "Heavy Damage" whenever the user's HP changes. "Heavy Damage" from the above leak likely refers to Charged Attacks here.

Each stack has a duration of four seconds and can be stacked up to three times, with the effect only happening once every 0.3 seconds. Interestingly, the user's ATK SPD also gets a +8% modifier if they have all three stacks.

This new Catalyst seems primed for Catalyst users who heavily rely on Normal and Charged Attacks.

Neuvillette's signature weapon has 542 ATK and a massive 88.2% CRIT DMG at Level 90. According to the Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks, its default effect merely gives users +16% HP and buffs their Charged Attack DMG by +12% whenever their HP is changed, up to three stacks.

Apparently, this Catalyst will recover eight Energy for the user once they reach three stacks, with a cooldown of 12 seconds. Each individual stack lasts for four seconds, and players can get one every 0.3 seconds, up to three times.

Although that's everything Travelers need to know about Wriothesley and Neuvillette's signature weapons, there is one more Genshin Impact 4.1 leak to cover.

Furina's signature weapon also got leaked

Although Furina isn't planned to be playable in Genshin Impact 4.1, her signature Sword also got leaked. It apparently has 542 ATK and 44.1% CRIT Rat at Level 90 and an additional +20% HP at R1. The user supposedly gets +7% All Elemental DMG whenever an Elemental Reaction is triggered, once every 0.5 seconds.

These stacks last up to six seconds and can be stacked up to four times. All characters get +20% HP if all the user has four stacks.

