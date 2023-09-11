HoYoverse will release the highly anticipated Genshin Impact version 4.1 on September 27, 2023. The developers have already revealed that they will add Neuvillette and Wriothesley as the new playable characters in this update. Though the banner schedule is yet to be officially confirmed, several reliable leakers have claimed that the former will be in the first phase and the latter will be in the second.

Furthermore, the most recent leaks have also hinted that another Archon might get a rerun banner in the upcoming Genshin Impact update. This article will cover everything players need to know about the banners in version 4.1.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Hu Tao and Neuvillette will be in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.1, as per leaks

Phase I (September 27, 2023 - October 18, 2023)

Here is a list of all the characters that are expected to be in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.1:

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Hu Tao (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Xingqiu (4-star Hydro)

(4-star Hydro) Fischl (4-star Electro)

(4-star Electro) Diona (4-star Cryo)

The banner leaks were shared by hxg_diluc and Full Stop Chan, the former being one of the most reliable leakers within the community. Neuvillette is expected to debut in the first phase, which will begin on September 27, 2023. He is a 5-star Hydro unit, and his weapon is speculated to be a Catalyst.

In addition, it seems that Hu Tao might get her third rerun in this half. Finally, Xingqiu, Diona, and Fischl will likely be the featured 4-star units on their banners.

Phase II (October 18, 2023 - November 8, 2023)

Below is a list of the 5-star characters expected to be in the second phase:

Wriothesley (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Venti (5-star Anemo)

According to the leaks, Wriothesley will likely be released in the second half of version 4.1, which will start on October 18, 2023. It is speculated that he is a Catalyst user, which would make him the first Cryo Catalyst unit in the game. Moreover, the leaks suggest that Venti will get his fourth rerun banner in this update. The 4-star character line-up for this phase is currently unknown.

Do note that the banners are based on leaks. They will be officially confirmed during the Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program, which is expected to occur on September 15, 2023.