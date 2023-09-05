Genshin Impact future banners: Expected reruns and releases

Future banners for Genshin Impact are already known from Version 4.1 to 4.2. Everything is subject to change, yet the leakers involved are known for being reliable. For example, Uncle YC leaked both Version Updates' upcoming Character Event Wishes. Notably, this leaker has a perfect track record as of late. There is a good chance of these claims being accurate here.

The exact future banners' orders are still unconfirmed. There is also no information on all the featured 4-stars just yet. Nonetheless, Travelers at least know who the leaked 5-star characters are for Versions 4.1 and 4.2, including new debuts and reruns.

Genshin Impact 4.1 and 4.2 leaks: Future banners

Let's start with the Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks regarding those first set of future banners. According to Uncle YC, the following 5-stars will be having Character Event Wishes in this Version Update:

Neuvillette

Hu Tao

Wriothesley

Venti

Hu Tao was last featured in Version 3.4, from February 7-28, 2023, while Venti was previously obtainable back in Version 3.1, from September 28 to October 14, 2022. Both of those 5-stars are due for a rerun, especially Venti, since it will be almost a year since he was last featured.

Neuvillette and Wriothesley are brand-new characters debuting in one of the banner phases of Version 4.1. Both are 5-star Catalysts, with Neuvillette being a Hydro unit, while Wriothesley uses Cryo. The former has a unique Charged Attack mechanic that allows him to shoot a beam of water, making him lose HP if he's above 50% HP.

His Elemental Skill activates Sourcewater Droplets, which are then used by Neuvillette's Charged Attack, which can heal him. Much of his kit revolves around damage scaling off his Max HP.

Wriothesley is a DPS unit who scales off his ATK stat. His Elemental Skill helps buff his Normal Attacks, causing it to inflict buffed Cryo DMG if he's above 50% HP. His resistance to interruption is also boosted during this time. Wriothesley's Elemental Burst is quite simple, as it's meant to do Cryo DMG multiple times in an area.

Genshin Impact 4.2's future banners

The leaked Version 4.2 banners include the following 5-star characters:

Kamisato Ayato

Baizhu

Furina

Cyno

Here's when each of the old 5-star characters last had a banner:

Kamisato Ayato: Version 3.3 from December 27, 2022, to January 17, 2023

Version 3.3 from December 27, 2022, to January 17, 2023 Baizhu: Version 3.6 from May 2 to May 23, 2023

Version 3.6 from May 2 to May 23, 2023 Cyno: Version 3.5 from March 1 to March 21, 2023

Furina is brand new and is expected to make her grand debut in Genshin Impact 4.2. No specific banner order or details have been confirmed yet. Likewise, her gameplay details are still rather vague at the moment.

Potential release dates

The Hydro Archon could be playable in Version 4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Patches tend to be 42 days long in Genshin Impact, with Character Event Wishes lasting about 21 days. That means the potential release dates of these future banners could be:

4.1's first half: September 27, 2023

September 27, 2023 4.1's second half: October 18, 2023

October 18, 2023 4.2's first half: November 8, 2023

November 8, 2023 4.2's second half: November 29, 2023

Neuvillette and Wriothesley could have either release date for Version 4.1. Similarly, Furina could be playable with either Genshin Impact 4.2 date.

