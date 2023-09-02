Genshin Impact Furina release date leaks and banner version details

It's no understatement to say that Genshin Impact fans are excited about the Hydro Archon Furina's release. She will be the fifth Archon to become playable in the game and is expected to become available during the 4.2 update. Those hoping to obtain Furina will potentially have till the end of the 4.1 update to save Primogems for her, granted she arrives in the first half of version 4.2, as rumored.

Although there are no official announcements from HoYoverse regarding Furina's release date, it is speculated that her limited-time gacha banner will arrive on November 8, 2023, alongside the 4.2 update. However, there's also another possibility that she may be featured during the second half of the update.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks hint at Furina's release alongside three reruns

The 4.2 update of Genshin Impact is expected to arrive on November 8, 2023. It is speculated that this patch may see the release of Furina, aka Focalors. She is the Archon of Fontaine and is a key character in the Fontaine Chapter of the Archon Quests. Due to her status as one of the seven gods of Teyvat, fans are eagerly waiting for her to become playable.

Expand Tweet

Recently, Uncle YC, a reliable leaker in the community, indicated that Furina may be released in 4.2 alongside the rerun banners for Ayato, Baizhu, and Cyno. If the information is correct, there are only two possible release dates for the Hydro Archon.

Depending on whether Furina arrives in the first or second half of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update, her release date would either be November 8 or November 29, 2023. However, the latter is suspected to be the case, as suggested by Teyvat Tabloid on X (formerly Twitter).

Genshin Impact 4.2 update banner order leaks

Expand Tweet

As per the leaks, it is expected that Furina will be released in the first half of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update alongside the Hydro DPS Ayato on November 8, 2023. This would also mean that the Epitome Invocation weapons banner may feature Haran Geppaku Futsu (Sword) and Furina's leaked sword.

The second half of the 4.2 update is rumored to feature rerun banners of Baizhu and Cyno and is expected to be released on November 29, 2023. The former is an excellent Dendro healer/support, while the latter is an Electro DPS. The weapons banner for the second half may include Jadefall's Splendor (Catalyst) and Staff of the Scarlet Sands (Polearm).