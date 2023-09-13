Genshin Impact has published the latest edition of the Developers Discussion to reveal all the QoL changes in the upcoming version 4.1. One of the major updates is the new Adventure Encounters feature that will allow travelers to obtain Encounter Points by exploring, doing events, and collecting materials. Players can then exchange these points for the same rewards as from the Daily Commissions.

Additionally, the developers have announced that they are working on a One-Click Expeditions feature that will simplify the process of Expedition, Forging, and Cooking to make it easier for travelers to get rewards. Genshin Impact players can find an elaborate explanation of all the upcoming features in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Adventure Encounters feature explained

Genshin Impact will introduce a new feature called the Adventure Encounters in the upcoming 4.1 patch. In the latest edition of Developers Discussion, the developers revealed that this update will let travelers claim their daily rewards much faster and easily.

Currently, players are required to do four Daily Commissions and interact with Katheryne every day to obtain 60 Primogems. However, with the new Adventure Encounters feature, travelers can earn Encounter points by participating in the event, collecting materials, carrying out explorations, and completing quests. These points can be exchanged for the same rewards as from Daily Commissions.

Claim reward from Adventurer's Book (Image via HoYoverse)

The rewards can be collected from the Adventurer Handbook, so travelers don't have to go to Katheryne each time to claim their rewards. It is also important to note that the claim attempts and reward cap for the Daily Commissions and Enouncter Points are shared. Therefore, Genshin Impact players can mix and match the daily claiming attempts.

For example, travelers can claim one Encounter Point reward and complete three Daily Commissions to claim all the rewards, and vice versa. This means that the game will provide players with additional options to collect the freebies, and they can choose whichever they wish to do. At the same time, gamers can continue to do the Daily Commission quest series if they want to unlock hidden achievements.

The Encounter Points reward feature can only be unlocked after reaching Adventure Rank 35 or completing the Archon Quest Chapter II: Act III, which takes place in Inazuma.

One-Click Expeditions feature in works

Daily Expedition (Image via HoYoverse)

The developers have also announced that they will release a new feature called the One-Click Expeditions. Unfortunately, they did not provide much detail about it. Based on what was published in the latest edition of the Developers Discussion, the upcoming feature will simplify the process of dispatching characters to Expeditions, Forging materials, and Cooking.

This will make it easier for Genshin Impact players to get their rewards. One-Click Expeditions is currently under development, so it is unknown when it will be released in the game.