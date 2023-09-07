Genshin Impact has released several secret achievements in the ongoing 4.0 Fontaine update. Some of them are hidden behind the Daily Commissions in the Nation of Hydro. Travelers can complete these missions to unlock the hidden achievements and get free Primogems in the game. However, they must first switch the Daily Commissions to Fontaine if they haven't already.

It should be noted that other nations also have similar missions that give achievements, so switching regions might reset the progress in the previous region.

This Genshin Impact article will list four such hidden achievements that can be obtained by doing Daily Commissions in Fontaine.

Genshin Impact: Four hidden Daily Commission achievements in Fontaine

Office on the Avenue

Tales From the Court (Image via HoYoverse)

Office on the Avenue is a secret achievement that Genshin Impact players can obtain by completing all three versions of the Tales From the Court Daily Commission:

Isadora version: Help Isadora find her documents.

Help Isadora find her documents. Staelle version: Help Staelle find her dog.

Help Staelle find her dog. Livre version: Help Livre find his form.

It is worth mentioning that since these are Daily Commissions, they are entirely Random Number Generators (RNG) based, so some might get all of them early, while it may take longer for others.

Not Your Average Joe

Get a Drink at Least! (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can obtain the Not Your Average Joe hidden achievement by completing the Special Ingredient version of the Get a Drink at Least! Daily Commission in Fontaine. During this mission, Arouet, the owner of the cafe, will ask players to brew a coffee for his customers. There are four versions of this Daily Commission:

Latte version: Coffee -> Milk -> Foam.

Coffee -> Milk -> Foam. Espresso version: Coffee -> Coffee.

Coffee -> Coffee. Milk Coffee version: Coffee -> Milk -> Cream.

Coffee -> Milk -> Cream. Clarity Coffee version: Coffee -> Water.

Travelers must complete any two of the above-mentioned recipes to unlock the achievement.

Aesthetic Critique

Aesthetic Critique (Image via HoYoverse)

Aesthetic Critique is another hidden achievement that can only be unlocked by completing a series of Daily Commissions with the same title. There are three parts to this mission:

Aesthetic Critique: Principles of Aesthetics

Aesthetic Critique: Practice of Aesthetics

Aesthetic Critique: Self Critique

Note that in the second part of this Daily Commission series, Travelers will be asked to choose between giving the NPC a Nectar drop or the paint for his artwork.

Depending on the choice made here, the events taking place in the final part of the series will differ. That said, Genshin Impact players should still be able to unlock the hidden achievement.

Second Childhood

Their Childhood (Image via HoYoverse)

Second Childhood is the final achievement on this list that Genshin Impact players can obtain by completing Their Childhood Daily Commission series. Like some of the previous entries, it also has three versions:

Their Childhood.

Their Childhood: Time Waits for No One.

Their Childhood: City Caper.

During the missions, Travelers only need to play with the kids and listen to their stories. Completing the City Caper version of the series will unlock the Second Childhood achievement.