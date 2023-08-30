Genshin Impact has added a series of hidden achievements in the latest 4.0 Fontaine update. You can unlock them by completing simple tasks in the game, from defeating enemies to something random like playing a gramophone located in an underwater room. These are a few things that are easy to miss, and unlocking each achievement rewards five Primogems, which might not be much but is a good source of free gacha currency.

This Genshin Impact article will list seven such hidden achievements that might have eluded you in Fontaine and also guide you on how to unlock them. Do note that all of them will be from the Wonders of the World series.

7 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 4.0 and how to unlock them

1) Fontaine Expects That Everyone Will Do Their Duty

Return the feather (Image via HoYoverse)

To get Fontaine Expects That Everyone Will Do Their Duty hidden achievement, you must first complete the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz and The Lone Phantom Sail World Quests in Genshin Impact. In the former, you will get an item called Green Feather Accessory.

Go back to the Sponsian's shipwreck in the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. You will find a wooden crate with a few bright sparkles. Interact with it and return the Green Feather Accessory. This will unlock the Fontaine Expects That Everyone Will Do Their Duty achievement and give you five Primogems.

2) These Are a Few of My...

Play the gramophone to get this achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the Elton Trench underwater region on the northeast side of the Statue of The Seven in Elynas. You will find a sealed dome. Enter it by solving the Pneumousia puzzle at the entrance. You will find a gramophone inside the dome. Play it, and this will unlock These Are a Few of My... achievement in Genshin Impact. Additionally, you will find a Precious Chest and Hydroculus.

3) Cell, Splinter

Break Breacher Primus' shield using a Pneuma/Ousia attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Look for a Breacher Primus. You can find a few spawns in the purple area of the Elynas' map. Engage in a battle with the Breacher Primus but do not defeat it. Wait for it to activate its shield and use an attack with Pneuma or Ousia alignment to break it. You can use Lynette or Hydro Traveler for this. Remember, you only have to break its shield and not defeat the enemy to unlock Cell, Splinter achievement.

4) Too Hot to Handle!

Freeze the Hydro Phantasms (Image via HoYoverse)

For Too Hot to Handle! achievement, you must look for Tainted Hydro Phantasms. You can find some spawns on the west side of the Court of Fontaine. Use Cryo attacks on the Hydro Phantasm to keep it constantly frozen for a few seconds to unlock the achievement. The best character for this would be Ayaka, but if you don't have her, Layla or Kaeya will do.

5) Truly Mouthwatering!

Collect the Sweet Madame (Image via HoYoverse)

To get Truly Mouthwatering! achievement, you must first finish a World Quest with the same name and its sequel, Still Mouthwatering!, in Genshin Impact. Once you have completed the series, you have to go back to the quest location and collect the Sweet Madame dish. This will unlock the achievement.

6) Like Tears in the Rain

Defeat the impostor Mek Ray (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the Like Tears in the Rain hidden achievement in Genshin Impact, you must defeat an Underwater Survey Mek that is swimming along with a group of Hunter's Rays. You can find one if you go a little south from the teleport waypoint in Thalatta Submarine Canyon. Copy any nearby Xenochromatic creature's ability and defeat the impostor.

7) The White Path Between Two Rivers

Get defeated by a Legendary Hunter's Ray (Image via HoYoverse)

The White Path Between Two Rivers is an achievement you can unlock after getting defeated by a Legendary Hunter's Ray. To do this, you can challenge Swords of the Gorge in Thalatta Submarine Canyon or the Fairy Knight Twins near the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain. You must let one of your characters die during the battle, which will unlock this hidden Genshin Impact achievement.