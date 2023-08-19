Genshin Impact: Angelica and Medoro Fairy Knight twin locations and Local legend achievement guide

Genshin Impact's newly released region of Fontaine has introduced eight exciting boss monsters called Local Legends. Scattered across the land, defeating them all will reward you with an achievement. Fairy Knight twins, Angelica and Medoro, are also Local Legends who can be found in Salacia Plains and must be eliminated.

This guide will explain where players can find the Fairy Knight twins in Genshin Impact and how they can be defeated.

Genshin Impact Fairy Knight twins guide: How to defeat the Local Legend

The Fairy Knight twins, Angelica and Medoro, are a monster duo located underwater in Genshin Impact, you will have to engage in a battle with them while diving. By following the steps given ahead, you will be able to defeat these twin bosses easily.

Location of Fairy Knight twins in Genshin Impact

The Fairy Knight twins location (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Fairy Knight twins are located underwater near the Pale Forgotten Glory talent domain. This domain is situated southeast of the Court of Fontaine and can be accessed by diving.

By swimming to the right-hand side of the domain's entrance, you can reach the Fairy Knight twins easily.

You can also refer to this visual guide if you have trouble locating this Local Legend. Once within the range, follow the tips given below to fight them and win.

Tips to defeat Local Legend Fairy Knight twins, Angelica and Medoro, in Genshin Impact

1) Use the Xenochromatic Hunter's Ray to deal damage

Xenorchromatic Hunter's Ray (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

There are two Xenochromatic Hunter's Rays swimming around the Fairy Knight twins. You will have to absorb and borrow the abilities of these Hunter's Ray to defeat them. You can hold-press your normal attack button to absorb their Water Blade abilities once they are close enough.

2) Launch Water Blades when the Twins are charging to deal massive damage

The Fairy Knight twins charging phase (Image via YouTube/WoWQuests)

The Fairy Knight twins are extremely agile and hard to target. However, every now and then, Angelica and Medoro will enter a charging phase, during which they will get connected to each other and prepare to launch a lethal attack. Using your Water Blade during this period will inflict massive amounts of damage and help secure a quick win.

Achievements and rewards for defeating Fairy Knight twins

After defeating Angelica and Medoko, you will be awarded an achievement called "The Fairy Knight Twins." Unlocking it will reward you with five Primogems and a Precious chest.

The achievement "The White Path Between Two Rivers" can also be obtained during this encounter if one of your characters perishes during the encounter.

You can also obtain the "Fading Veteran" achievement by defeating all the eight Local Legends scattered across Fontaine. This endeavor will also reward you with five Primogems.