Genshin Impact Ann of the Narzissenkreuz quest guide: Important objectives and solutions

Ann of the Narzissenkreuz is a fairly lengthy series full of several individual quests in Genshin Impact. This article will highlight them all briefly and concisely. The focus here is primarily on the difficult or otherwise less intuitive objectives that Travelers would have trouble solving. After all, looking up a guide is an excellent way to get a solution.

There are technically four quests in the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz series. However, there's also another one outside that requires the previous four to be completed and will be mentioned later in this guide. Let's start with the beginning, known as Act 1 - The Narzissenkreuz Adventure.

Overview of the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz quests in Genshin Impact

Getting rid of the Bubble Formation is the hardest part of the first quest in the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz series (Image via HoYoverse)

Act 1 - The Narzissenkreuz Adventure features two individual quests:

The Narzissenkreuz Adventure The Story of "the Princess" and "The Adventure Team"

The Narzissenkreuz Adventure is pretty straightforward for the most part. You start it in Chemin de L'Espoir's underwater Teleport Waypoint in Fontaine. The objectives can be simplified as the following:

Head to a location. Help Petit Chou → Help Al → Talk to Jak Clear the Bubble Formation. Head to another location. Defeat a Hydro Mimic Boar.

The only fairly hard part of this Genshin Impact quest is "Clear the Bubble Formation."

This path takes you to the first Bubble Formation (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start by taking the path to the northeastern yellow circle. The goal here is to hit little crystals to turn them orange, creating a new way forward. Use the watery walls as cover whenever you get targeted, and wait for the Bubble Formations to waste their shots.

To clear a Bubble Formation, go near one and select the "Take out the Hydrogranum" option.

You have to defeat these little Hydro Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

All the Tainted Hydro Phantasms are on a simple road to one another if you start from the northeastern path. Just take the Hydrogranum and defeat these little watery creatures to proceed. The end of The Narzissenkreuz Adventure involves Genshin Impact players heading to a designated location and defeating a Hydro Mimic Boar.

That part is marked on the map in an intuitive way, meaning Travelers shouldn't have an issue.

The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team"

This quest involves you attacking these crystals a lot (Image via HoYoverse)

Thankfully, this quest starts really close to the ending of the previous one (a trait found in the entire series). The steps here can be summarized as follows:

Enter the bubble. Break three "treasure" seals and obtain the treasure. Enter the tower. Defeat three waves of Narcissus's minions. Talk to the Narzissenkreuz Adventure Team and enter another bubble. Reach the top of the tower, then head to the unknown.

The only somewhat unintuitive part of the second quest in the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz series is "Break the 'treasure' seal." You need to attack three blue crystals to turn them orange.

The first one is immediately north of your starting location when you get this objective.

Another one requires you to go under some ruins (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players seeking to complete the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz quest series will then have to head slightly northeast until they spot some ruins. Go under them to find an opening to another crystal. Attack it and wait a few seconds to be 2/3 done with this objective.

The final spot involves underwater combat (Image via HoYoverse)

The final part of this seal involves players heading to the last marked location on the map and defeating several enemies. Everything else in The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team" is easy to complete in Genshin Impact.

Ann's Story

The first objective is really long (Image via HoYoverse)

Up next in the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz series is Ann's Story. Its objectives boil down to:

Keep moving ahead. Obtain the Holy Blade of Narzissenkreuz. Go through the tower and defeat a dragon. Talk to Ann. Continue forward and look for some clues.

By far, the most difficult aspect of this quest is "Keep moving ahead." Genshin Impact players will spend most of Ann's Story on this step.

This door ends the 'Keep moving ahead objective' (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want to progress through the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz series in Genshin Impact, here's what you do to complete "Keep moving ahead":

Grab the Hydrograna at the start to activate the nearby jar. Open the gate near the armored crabs. Defeat a Bubbler Seahorse. Enter a room with a Bubble Formation. Time your approach carefully as you remove its Hydrogranum. Take an elevator and enter a room with a suspicious tile on it. Repeat the first step. Grab some loot from the circular barrier. Repeat all the other steps two more times as you loop around this area. Only the Bubble Formation part doesn't have to be repeated. After you obtain the Precious Chest from the triple Bubbler Seahorses, go to the elevator. Once the elevator starts to rise, make sure to turn around and leave back to the ground floor. Make your way back to the room with the Bubble Formation. Enter the door there.

The rest of Ann's Story in Genshin Impact is straightforward. An upcoming boss battle is against an Oceanid that can be attacked directly. Otherwise, all that's left is to look for some clues, which can be spotted as yellow glowing spots in the library. One quest of Ann of the Narzissenkreuz and its follow-up remain.

Mary-Ann's Story

This quest is easy (Image via HoYoverse)

Mary-Ann's Story from the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz series can be summarized as follows:

Find the owner of the voice. Talk to and follow Mary-Ann. Feed the "dog." Talk to Mary-Ann once more and wait to be moved to a completely different location. Initiate a conversation with Ann to finish up.

This quest is incredibly easy to complete, with none of the objectives being difficult since Genshin Impact marks everything for you in Mary-Ann's Story. You're done with Ann of the Narzissenkreuz, but let's focus on the follow-up quest for more free loot up next.

Unfinished Story

This is where Genshin Impact players can access the room with Unfinished Story (Image via HoYoverse)

This quest is technically not a part of Ann of the Narzissenkreuz in Genshin Impact. However, it requires that series to be complete and only takes a minute to do. You must be able to access the northern Teleport Waypoint in the Institute of National Philosophy from the Aqueous Tidemarks quest.

Teleport there and head south to a book on a desk. Interact with it to teleport to a new room. All you have to do then is head to the center of the room to start Unfinished Story, which ends once Ann's conversation is over. That wraps up everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the Ann of the Narzissenkreuz series and its follow-up quest.

