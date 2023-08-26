Genshin Impact: Key to Some Place in the Institute location and how to use it

Finding the Key to Some Place in the Institute location is quick to do in Genshin Impact, but it's not the most intuitive for some gamers. This guide will show where you can find this item, along with how you can use it. If you read the description of the key, you should notice that it's intended for a door within the Institute of National Philosophy.

That will involve the player heading back to the underwater portion of the Institute of National Philosophy. This Genshin Impact guide will assume you have already completed Aqueous Tidemarks, as that quest will help you access the relevant locations.

Here's where you can find Genshin Impact's Key to Some Place in the Institute

You need to read the book located here (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the eastern Teleport Waypoint in the Institute of National Philosophy. Head south until you see a book that glitters on a desk. Genshin Impact players can read it to automatically teleport to what appears to be a completely different location.

However, if you look at the map, you should still be in the Institute of National Philosophy. The difference here is that everything looks much clearer than before, as you no longer appear to be in watery ruins.

Open these chests for free loot (Image via HoYoverse)

Note: If you have completed Mary-Ann's Story quest, you can go to the center of the new room you're in to start a brief conversation with Ann. This isn't tied to the Key to Some Place in the Institute, but it's an easy way to get 30 Primogems and only takes a few seconds to do.

Back on topic, head to the western side of this room. Genshin Impact players should notice two chests — one is Exquisite, and the other is Precious. Open the Exquisite Chest to obtain the Key to Some Place in the Institute. The Precious Chest has a Drained Conch Cup.

Now it's time to figure out how to use the key, and it's thankfully pretty simple.

How to use the Key to Some Place in the Institute in Genshin Impact

This is where you can use the Key to Some Place in the Institute in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the eastern Teleport Waypoint in the Institute of Natural Philosophy to return to the watery state of this location. Make your way around the corridors until you reach the spot shown on the above map. You should be in front of a big door next to a mechanism often associated with opening gates.

Interact with this mechanism to use the key (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can interact with the little green mechanism shown in this screenshot to use the Key to Some Place in the Institute. That will use the item, but you can now proceed through a new path. Doing so will allow you to open a free Precious Chest and unlock several doors that connect the two sides of the Institute of Natural Philosophy more seamlessly than before.

Completing everything in this Genshin Impact guide should take you less than five minutes.

