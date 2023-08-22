Keep Moving Ahead: Genshin Impact Ann's story quest guide

Keep Moving Ahead is a long series of objectives with the same name that Genshin Impact players get in Ann's Story. The worst part of this step is that it's not the most intuitive to the Traveler, particularly in the case of its ending. Completing the beginning portions isn't too bad, but this article will still cover everything about this quest objective for the reader's convenience.

One detail that Travelers should know about Ann's Story is that the Keep Moving Ahead objective basically loops around several times. This guide will cover how to end this permanent loop, but the solution is rather bizarre. Let's start with the beginning.

How to complete Keep Moving Ahead in Genshin Impact's Ann's Story quest

This is where you first go at the start of Ann's Story (Image via HoYoverse)

The first step is pretty simple. Upon moving toward the marked area on the map, you should see three Hydrograna floating near a device that has a Hydro icon on it. The goal is to trigger a Hydro reaction on it. To do this, regardless of your party members, just grab all three Hydrograna so a giant Hydro AOE surrounds your character.

Wait a few seconds within the range of the Hydro device to open the gate before you. One thing of note is that Ann's Story regularly features these rings you can enter to quickly move to the next part of the quest. Genshin Impact players should make a note of that for later.

A cutscene with Ann will play when you're in a room with a giant circular barrier (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep moving through the corridor until you trigger a cutscene in a room with a giant Hydro barrier over a fountain. After that conversation is over, head southeast to see a device you can interact with to open a gate. There is no puzzle here, so continue rushing forward with the 'Keep Moving Ahead' objectives.

Defeat this Bubbler Seahorse (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will eventually arrive in a room with a Bubbler Seahorse. Defeat it to get a Common Chest. Doing so will unlock the nearby gate, so keep moving ahead through that path.

You have to move up close to this Bubble Formation and grab its Hydrogranum (Image via HoYoverse)

Eventually, Travelers should arrive in a room similar to what's shown above. Try to get close to the Bubble Formation and hide behind nearby walls while it targets you. Genshin Impact players will then get near the Bubble Formation and grab its Hydrogranum.

A cutscene will play, and you will then go on an elevator to surge upward. You best remember this elevator for later.

Stepping on the tile before you triggers a cutscene (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players must step on the tile shown in the above screenshot to start a conversation with Ann and Paimon in Ann's Story quest. The goal now is to repeat some of the previous steps, such as when you grab the Hydrogranum to open the first gate at the start of the quest.

Everything loops upon each completion, except you will notice that the puzzles and enemies seem to increase each time. The important detail here is that you must open the barrier surrounding the fountain to get a quest item.

You will get a higher rarity chest whenever you defeat the Bubbler Seahorse group. For example, obliterating two of them awards you an Exquisite Chest. When you loop all the way around, you will be able to beat three Bubbler Seahorses to earn a Precious Chest.

How to end Ann's Story "Keep Moving Ahead" objective in Genshin Impact

Ending this seemingly infinite cycle is simple, but it's not intuitive. Remember the elevator that has the bell chimes? Once you activate the elevator, make sure to turn around and leave the elevator. Afterward, return to the corridor where you saw the Bubble Formation attacking you earlier on in Ann's Story quest.

You should see a giant door. Enter it to finally end the Keep Moving Ahead portion of Ann's Story quest in Genshin Impact. Completing that quest unlocks Mary-Ann's Story, which is quite short to complete.

