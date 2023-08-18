Clear the Bubble Formation: Genshin Impact Narzissenkreuz Adventure guide

"Clear the Bubble Formation" is an objective for Genshin Impact's Narzissenkreuz Adventure. This step happens near the end of the quest. This guide assumes that players have completed every step beforehand already. Completing the puzzle tied to "Clear the Bubble Formation" essentially involves Travelers going to some locations, taking the Hydrogranum out, and then defeating the Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm.

This step has players going to three different locations. They're all marked on the map if you have the quest navigation turned on for Narzissenkreuz Adventure. If you need further assistance on this objective, then the rest of this article will provide some images and tips.

Genshin Impact Narzissenkreuz Adventure quest guide: How to clear the Bubble Formation

This one is the closest to you when you first get this objective (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you get the "Clear the Bubble Formation" objective for Narzissenkreuz Adventure, you should see three spots on the map to visit. The one shown above is for the northeastern area. Hit the little crystal shown in the above spot to create a path for you to follow.

You will get targeted a few times, but these attacks are easy to avoid by either running quickly or using a wall for cover (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should take advantage of the watery walls nearby as it can protect them from getting targeted and sent back to the beginning.

Note: There is a free Hydroculus you can collect effortlessly on this path.

Hit the crystal here to open another path (Image via HoYoverse)

The pesky Hydrogranum attacking you is up ahead of the path pictured above. Once you get near it, you should see an interactive option that says, "Take out the Hydrogranum." Select it to begin a fight against a Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm named Villain, the Blade of Narcissus.

After the battle is finished, Genshin Impact players should be Clear the Bubble Formation 1/3 done now. Approach the watery bell object nearby and interact with it to teleport to the following spot.

Second Bubble Formation

You will spawn here, so attack the crystal up ahead to turn it orange like pictured here (Image via HoYoverse)

This part of Narzissenkreuz Adventure is pretty easy. Just attack the crystals and continue following the watery paths set before you. Repeat the process for the subsequent few tiles.

Continue making your way to the Hydrogranum (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players just need to keep hiding behind walls when targeted and attacking the crystals to open new paths for them. You will eventually make your way to the Hydrogranum.

Defeat this Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players should know what to do by this point. Defeat the Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm to be 2/3 done with Narzissenkreuz Adventure's "Clear the Bubble Formation" objective.

Third Bubble Formation

Not much of Narzissenkreuz Adventure is left to do in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

After defeating the second Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm, you should see a ring form nearby, as pictured above. Enter it to get near the final Bubble Formation.

You will end up here (Image via HoYoverse)

After a short distance of being teleported away, you should end up on some grassy terrain. Go southwest and attack the nearby crystal.

Just keep attacking the crystals as you make your way upward (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue your way southward as you attack more crystals and use the water tiles as cover from the attacking Hydrogranum. You may sometimes have to wait a second for the appropriate watery objects to spawn.

This is the final foe to fight to complete the "Clear the Bubble Formation" objective (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeating the final Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm will now make Genshin Impact players done with the "Clear the Bubble Formation" objective for the Narzissenkreuz Adventure quest. You will meet Colonel Kate, and some dialogue will play.

The rest of this Narzissenkreuz Adventure is pretty easy, as you just need to talk to Mori and defeat him. After some lengthy dialogue, you will complete this quest and unlock a free Luxurious Chest for free Primogems.

