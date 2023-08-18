How to get Fontaine Shrine of Depths Keys in Genshin Impact

Fontaine Shrine of Depths Key is an item in Genshin Impact that, as the name suggests, can be used to unlock the Shrine of Depths located in Fontaine. Inside these Shrines are Luxurious Chests that reward 40 Primogems each, which is the most out of all the types of chest in the game. There are currently only four Shrine of Depths Keys available, and more will be released with each new update.

This Genshin Impact article will cover how you can get all the Shrine of Depths Keys in version 4.0 to open all four Shrines in Fontaine. You can also find the locations of these Shrines in the final section.

How to obtain Fontaine Shrine of Depths Keys in Genshin Impact

Obtain Shrine of Depths Keys by leveling up the Statue (Image via HoYoverse)

There are only two ways you can get the Fontaine Shrine of Depths Keys in Genshin Impact. The first way is to level up the Statue of The Seven in the Hydro Nation. You can do so by exploring the Fontaine region and collecting Hydroculi. You must then offer it to the Statue to raise its level. It is worth mentioning that the amount of Hydroculus needed to raise the Statue's level also increases with each level.

There are currently only 85 Hydroculus in the Genshin Impact version 4.0 map, so you can only reach level four of the Statue of The Seven. Fortunately, you can get two Shrine of the Depths Keys as rewards at levels two and four, for which you will need 67 Hydroculus.

Fountain of Lucine rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Another way to get the Fontaine Shrine of Depths Keys is via the Fountain of Lucine offering system. It is similar to the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru and Sacred Sakura Tree in Inazuma. You can offer Hydro Sigils to the Fountain of Lucine and obtain several in-game rewards, such as Intertwined Fates, Acquaint Fates, Midlander Billets, and more. The rewards also include four Shrine of Depths Keys.

However, the Fountain of Lucine has a level cap, which will be removed with new updates. Regardless, you can obtain two Shrine of Depths Keys as rewards at levels 8 and 18. Since each level of Fountain of Lucine requires 30 Hydro Sigilis, you will need 540 Hydro Sigils to acquire both Shrine keys.

You can obtain Hydro Siglis in Fontaine by opening chests, completing one-time Domains, and collecting rewards for leveling up the Statue of The Seven.

All 4 Shrine of The Depths locations in Fontaine

Shrine of Depths locations (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, there are currently only four Fountaine Shrines of Depths in Genshin Impact 4.0. Refer to the map above for their exact locations. One of them is located underwater, while the other three are located on land and are fairly easy to spot.