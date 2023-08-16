The long-awaited Fontaine region is finally available in the latest Genshin Impact 4.0 update. Travelers can now explore the Hydro Nation and collect a ton of Primogems from chests, open-world exploration, and puzzles. Some chests are also locked inside the Shrine of Depths, and thankfully, they also give away the most amount of free Primogems.

There are currently only four Shrine of Depths in the new Genshin Impact version 4.0 map and this article will guide you to all their locations. It is advised to unlock all the teleport waypoints beforehand for fast travel.

Genshin Impact 4.0: All four Shrine of Depths locations in Fontaine

Shrine of Depths #1

Shrine of Depths #1 is located in Elynas. (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Shrine of Depths is located in Elynas. Refer to the map above for its exact location. The fastest way to get there is by teleporting to the waypoint near the shore and heading north by land. On a related note, there is a chance that you might find a Ruin Hunter nearby, so make sure to form a party accordingly.

Shrine of Depths #2

Shrine of Depths #2 is located underwater. (Image via HoYoverse)

The second Shrine of Depths is located in an underwater area east of Elynas. If you still haven't unlocked the underwater waypoints, then the fastest way to get there is by teleporting to the Statue of The Seven in Elynas and heading east. Refer to the map above for the exact location of the Shrine of Depths.

Shrine of Depths #3

Shrine of Depths #3 is located north of the Court of Fontaine City. (Image via HoYoverse)

The third Shrine of Depths is located in the plains north of the Court of Fontaine. Teleport to the waypoint marked in the above map and turn right (or come down south). There are a few mobs in this location, so it is advised to carry strong characters on the team.

Shrine of Depths #4

Shrine of Depths #4 is located near Marcotte Station. (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Shrine is located in the northwestern parts of Marcotte Station. But the fastest way to get there would be to swim across the sea from the previous location. Since Genshin Impact has introduced a new underwater diving feature that allows you to swim for as long as you want, there is no need to worry about losing stamina and drowning.

It is worth mentioning that to open the Shrine of Depths, you will need the Shrine keys that can be obtained by leveling up the Statue of The Seven. Each chest in the Shrine gives away 40 Primogems, summing up to 160 Primogems, which is worth one pull on any Genshin Impact banner.