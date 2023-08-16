Underwater cavern locations on Genshin Impact Fontaine map

Genshin Impact developers have finally launched version 4.0 of this title, and players can now explore submerged regions in Fontaine. The highly anticipated underwater diving mechanics has been a great inclusion in this patch, adding more depth to exploration. The Land of Justice is currently a huge unknown map where players can discover tons of new resources and lore.

Moreover, Fontaine houses underwater caverns that lead to hidden locations. The submerged areas can be pretty hard to find if you don't know where to look. For that reason, this article will cover everything you need to know and do to discover all the underwater caverns in Genshin Impact.

All three Fontaine underwater caverns in Genshin Impact 4.0 update

Genshin Impact officials have already mentioned Fontaine's increasing water levels through a recent Special Program and game lore. Parts of the Land of Justice have been swallowed by rising water, becoming explorable underwater regions.

This game has three cavern locations. Do note each of these places is filled with unparalleled scenery, resources, and a hidden world quest series. Given below are brief details about all three regions in Genshin Impact.

Location 1: Near West Slopes of Mont Automnequi

Explore the sunken ship (Image via HoYoverse)

The first underwater cavern is located between the Elynas and West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. Marked in the image above, you can head to this location to find this submerged area.

A Hydroculus will be at the cave's entrance as well as a water ring that can be used to swiftly reach this underwater cavern. The hidden location will be guarded by some Treasure Hoarders, so defeat them to explore the area and find Hydroculus and a Precious Chest.

Location 2: South of Court of Fontaine

Secret Door can be found here (Image via HoYoverse)

This second underwater cavern is located south of the Court of Fontaine. Like the previous one, Genshin Impact players will need to dive underwater to find this hidden location. Tons of treasure chests can be found in this underwater cavern, but they are covered with sea grass.

You will need to use water blades to cut the sea grass by absorbing Hunter Ray's abilities. Then, you will encounter a mysterious door that requires an ancient key to unlock it. The whereabouts of this item are currently unknown in Genshin Impact.

Location 3: West of Court of Fontaine

Trigger a world quest here (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can find the third underwater cavern (blue icon) on the Court of Fontaine's western part. Similar to previous entries, dive underwater and head to the marked location to find a passage.

Enter it should trigger a brief cutscene with a baby Oceanid named Ann. This will start a chain of world quests called The Narzissenkreuz Adventure. Completing this series will clear some hostile cannons inside the underwater cavern, as well as yield exciting in-game rewards. This final submerged area is also filled with treasure chests and Hydroculus.