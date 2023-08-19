How to use Hydrograna in Genshin Impact

It has been a few days since Genshin Impact officials launched the Fontaine 4.0 update. Many in the community must have already started exploring all parts of the latest region. Let's not forget all the new mechanics players must learn to solve the new region's puzzles. All areas have unique grana (spirit), and Fontaine is no exception.

The Land of Justice has its grana called Hydrograna. You can collect three of them and create a Hydro Core. These grana usually appear near puzzles that need constant application of water. Here is everything players need to know about them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: All you need to know about Hydrograna in Fontaine

Find them near puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

The world of Tevyat is filled with Grana, curious spirits filled with elemental magic. Genshin Impact players can interact with the spirits and have them follow you around. Each nation has its form of grana. Here is a quick overview:

Mondstadt: Anemograna

Anemograna Liyue: Geograna

Geograna Inazuma: Electrograna

Electrograna Sumeru: Dendrograna

Like all the existing nations, Fontaine has Hydrograna, which has unique characteristics. You can collect three granas to form a Hydro Core, which will apply Hydro to anything within its zone.

Collect three to form Hydro Core (Image via HoYoverse)

Even if you haven't collected all three, your active characters can cause Hydrograna to grow into a Hydro Core if they are constantly affected by Hydro (being wet with Barbara's Skill or dipping your feet in the water to get the Wet status). This Hydro Core is typically used to solve the Water Volume Detection Crystal puzzles in Genshin Impact.

Hydrograna & Water Volume Detection Crystal

Inactive and Active forms (Image via HoYoverse)

The latest Fontaine update has introduced many new mechanisms in the game. The Water Volume Detection Crystals are one of them and can be found across the new region. They have two forms:

Active Form

Inactive Form

These crystals are always inactive until you continuously apply Hydro on them to active. The difference between active and inactive water crystals can be seen in the image above. In Fontaine, these crystals can be used to open treasure chests and can be found in groups of three.

Furthermore, you can interact with them to move them to favorable spots before activating them. To activate them, you must keep applying Hydro to all three Water Volume Detection Crystals simultaneously. The best way for players to do that will be the Miraculous Hydrograna.

Overall, Genshin Impact players have tons of learning and adapting to do if they want to keep solving puzzles. According to sources, you can collect around 10,000+ Primogems in the latest 4.0 update.