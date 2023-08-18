Genshin Impact Hydro Sigils guide: How to find and where to use

Genshin Impact's latest 4.0 update has brought Fontaine and its three locations for players to explore. Discover many puzzles and treasure chests that will reward you with Hydro Sigils and other helpful in-game resources. Travelers can use these Hydro Sigils by offering them in the Fountain of Lucine, a new offering system introduced in Fontaine.

There is no pre-requisite to unlocking the Fountain of Lucine, so players can directly head to its location after setting foot in the Land of Justice. In this article, you will learn everything about obtaining Hydro Sigils and using them in Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

Genshin Impact Fontaine 4.0 update: All about Hydro Sigils

Hydro Sigils and their various sources (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, official descriptions have revealed that Hydro Sigils serve as a recognition from the waters of Fontaine. You can find them from the following sources:

Statue of Seven Rewards.

Fontaine Treasure Chests.

Fontaine One-Time Domain Rewards.

Collect Hydroculus to increase the level of Fontaine's Statue of Seven to receive Hydro Sigils and more. Furthermore, you can get a decent amount of sigils from one-time domains across Fontaine. Lastly, exploration plays a significant role in collecting abundant Hydro Sigils from treasure chests in the new unknown region. Here is a quick overview:

Normal Chest: Hydro Sigil x 1.

Hydro Sigil x 1. Exquisite Chest: Hydro Sigil x 2.

Hydro Sigil x 2. Precious Chest: Hydro Sigil x 3.

Hydro Sigil x 3. Luxurious Chest: Hydro Sigil x 4.

According to all the chests shown in Genshin Impact's official interactive map, you can collect around 420 Hydro Sigils in the latest 4.0 update. Since collecting all this by yourself can be tricky, players can try to obtain the Hydro Treasure Compass gadget through Fontaine's reputation commissions.

Where to use Hydro Sigils?

Fountain of Lucine rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

You can offer enough Hydro Sigils to level up the Fountain of Lucine. The mechanics are similar to previous offering systems, such as Tree of Dreams from Sumeru or Sacred Sakura from Inazuma Island. Leveling up Fontaine's new offering system will need 30 Hydro Sigils to unlock each level, which will exchange exciting in-game rewards and resources.

Fontaine's souvenir shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the previous offering systems in this title, Fountain of Lucine is not locked behind any pre-requisite quest. Simply ride the Navia line Aquabus to reach the Opera House. Once there, navigate yourself to the Fountain of Lucine using the in-game map.

Lastly, you can also spend the excess Hydro Sigils on Fontaine's souvenir shop to buy unique items. Note that the shop won't be unlocked until you max out the Fountain of Lucine in Genshin Impact.