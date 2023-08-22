Genshin Impact Kingdom Through the Looking Glass World Quest guide

Kingdom Through the Looking-Glass is a Genshin Impact subquest of Ann of the Narzissenkreuz. Players can trigger this quest by exploring the underwater caves near the Court of Fontaine. In this part of the subquest, players join forces with Ann and his team of adventurers. The goal is to defeat the evil dragon Narcissus and rescue Princess Lyris.

Note that Kingdom Through the Looking-Glass is the second part of the whole quest series and takes place inside a tower. It is important to complete part of the World Quest to enter the tower.

In this article, we will guide players to reach this stage and explain how to complete it.

Genshin Impact guide to Kingdom Through the Looking-Glass

Start with opening this door (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, the Kingdom Through the Looking-Glass quest begins inside the tower that you unlocked at the conclusion of the previous quest "The Narzissenkreuz Adventure!". This first objective will take some time to complete and will share some important hints for the quest.

Activate a Water Volume Detection Crystal mechanism to enter the second room. You will find Hydrograna nearby to constantly apply Hydro on the crystals. Once activated, it should open the gates.

Bubbler Seahorse (Image via HoYoverse)

Entering the second room will trigger a small cutscene, and you will learn about the Holy Sword. However, there is nothing much to do here. Turn right and use the mechanism to move to the third room. Defeat the Bubbler Seahorse in the third room and spawn a treasure chest in Genshin Impact.

De-activate this bubble (Image via HoYoverse)

This next portal will take you to a room with a Bubble Formation in the center. Use the pillars as cover and approach the bubble to grab the Hydrogranum inside. Continue following Genshin Impact's quest navigation to find an Exquisite Chest with Green Feather accessory and reach the room where the quest began.

Move to the second room and use the Green Feather to obtain Jobberwock's Holy Sword. Continue going through rooms until you reach the first room again. Similar to previous runs, Genshin Impact will start a cutscene where you will have to choose the latest dialog "Someone wants this tale of adventure to never end."

Choose the correct dialog (Image via HoYoverse)

For your third run, instead of going to the second room, take the lift and go back to the fourth room to find a mysterious door. Enter it and follow the event navigation until you collect the Jobberwock's Holy Sword for the second time. From here, return to the first room and activate the large tile on the floor. After the brief cutscene, jump down to warp into another room.

Approach the middle of the room to summon the evil dragon Narcissus and defeat him. Collect the nearest treasure chest and follow the event navigation to investigate the adjacent room for clues. Finding the correct clue will take players inside a picture book and complete the second part of the World Quest in Genshin Impact.