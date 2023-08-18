All Tainted Hydro Phantasm locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has introduced a new type of elite enemy called the Tainted Hydro Phantasms. After the release of the later version 4.0 update, this elemental lifeform can be found in parts of the Liyue and Fontaine regions. Based on the official description, Tainted Hydro Phantasms came from the waters of Fontaine and are a lesser form of Oceanids.

There are two types of Phantasms found roaming around alone or in pairs. Players will need to farm the materials dropped by them if they plan on upgrading Fontaine's 5-star and 4-star weapons. This article will cover everything players must know about Tainted Hydro Phantasm in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Locations of all Tainted Hydro Phantasms in Fontaine and Liyue

Two types of Tainted Hydro Phantasms (Image via HoYoverse)

Tainted Hydro Phantasms are commonly seen guarding a chest in Genshin Impact alongside another Hydro Phantasm or a group of Hydro Slimes. Players can encounter two types of Phantasms:

Tainted Water-Splitting Phantasm

Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm

They are an elite group of enemies that drop helpful in-game resources for weapon enhancement. According to the official interactive map, there are 20 spawn locations where you will find these Tainted Hydro Phantasms. Given below is brief information about the spawn locations and more.

Romaritime Harbor

Spawn locations near Romaritime Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

Three spawn locations can be found northeast of Romaritime Harbor. Genshin Impact players can teleport to Fontaine's artifact domain and navigate to different locations in the image above to find Tainted Hydro Phantasms.

Beryl Region: Elynas

Spawn locations in the Beryl region (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find four spawn locations for Tainted Hydro Phantasms in Beryl Region, Fontaine. All of their sites are marked in the image above. It is worth noting that you will encounter Ninianne of the Lake, Rift-Subduing Lake Spirit, on the island's northern part.

Although it appears to be the normal version of Hydro Phantasms, it is much more robust, with higher HP and more lethal attacks. So, equip the correct characters when tackling her in Genshin Impact.

Bellau Region: West Slopes of Mont Automnequi

Spawn locations in Belleau Region (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find three more spawn locations on the West Slopes of Mont Automnequi. Teleport to the mountain waypoint and head west to cover all the locations in one trip.

Court of Fontaine

Spawn locations near Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

The Court of Fontaine has the highest spawn locations for the Tainted Hydro Phantasms. You will find around eight spawn locations spread evenly around the main city. Use the closes teleport waypoints to reach the marked locations and collect the drop materials.

North-East of Wuwang Hill, Liyue Harbor

Spawn locations in Wuwang Hills (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can find two more Tainted Hydro Phantasms in Liyue Harbor, north of Wuwang Hills. They are located near the Oceanid overworld boss of Genshin Impact, Rhodeia of Loch.