Ninianne of the Lake is a new overworld enemy in Genshin Impact. Players can find it on the shore in the northernmost part of Elynas, Fontaine. They can also unlock a hidden achievement worth five Primogems by defeating it. However, it is important to mention that Ninianne of the Lake has a very high HP pool, and is capable of dishing out huge amounts of damage that can almost one-shot a character if a direct hit lands.

Travelers can find the exact location of the new enemy in this guide. This article will also give some pointers that one should know before challenging Ninianne of the Lake.

Defeat Ninianne of the Lake in Genshin Impact to unlock a hidden achievement

Ninianne of the Lake is located in the north of Elynas (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can find Ninianne of the Lake at the northernmost point of Elynas in Fontaine. Its location is marked with a red star on the map above for reference. Travelers can also find a strange magic circle around the new enemy mob, which makes it easier to identify it.

With that out of the way, there are a few things that players must know before challenging Ninianne of the Lake. It belongs to the Hydro Phantasm enemy group and is one of the local legends in Fontaine. Being an Elemental creature, it is immune to Hydro attacks. In addition, it has a very high HP pool and its attack deals a huge amount of damage that can kill the active unit with only one or two direct hits.

Therefore, it would be best to carry a strong shielder like Zhongli or a healer like Kokomi on the team. However, it is still advised to try and dodge Ninianne's attack whenever possible since it can easily break even Zhongli's shield with only two or three attacks.

As mentioned previously, the Hydro Phantasm has a high HP pool and is immune to Hydro, so it is recommended to bring a strong single target Pyro or Dendro DPS unit, such as Hu Tao, Yoimiya, or Tighnari. On a related note, while travelers can bring a Cryo DPS, it is not as effective as a Pyro and a Dendro character against Ninianne of the Lake since it is also immune to Frozen.

Ninianne of the Lake hidden achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon defeating the Hydro Phantasm, travelers can unlock a new hidden Genshin Impact achievement - Ninianne of the Lake, which is worth five Primogems. On a related note, players can also challenge a similar entity called Vivianne of the Lake for another achievement. It is located near the teleport waypoint in the north of the Court of Fontaine. Both enemies have similar properties, so use the same strategy.