Genshin Impact Vivianne of the Lake location and achievement guide

Genshin Impact has introduced a new adversary, Vivianne of the Lake. Although not an overworld boss, it is a special type of enemy, as you can unlock a hidden achievement by defeating it. That said, you should not take this opponent lightly since it unleashes very powerful attacks that can one-shot the active unit with a direct hit. In addition, it is very tanky thanks to its high HP pool.

This Genshin Impact guide will showcase the exact location of Vivianne of the Lake and also include some pointers for you to remember before heading into the battle.

Vivianne of the Lake location and team build in Genshin Impact

Vivianne of the Lake is located north of the Court of Fontaine. (Image via HoYoverse)

Vivianne of the Lake is one of the local legends in Fontaine. You can find it near the teleport waypoint in the north of the Court of Fontaine. Refer to the map above for its exact location. There is also a strange magic circle drawn on the ground, so it is easy to identify the Hydro Phantasm.

As mentioned previously, Vivianne of the Lake is a powerful enemy and Genshin Impact players should not take it lightly. It has a massive HP pool, making it very tanky. Therefore, bringing a shielder like Zhongli and a healer like Kokomi or Jean would be strongly advised.

However, it would be still recommended to dodge any incoming attacks since Vivianne of the Lake's attacks is powerful enough to break even Zhongli's shield in just two or three direct hits.

In addition, it has an innate immunity to Hydro attacks since it is an Elemental being, so bringing a powerful single-target Pyro or Dendro DPS like Yoimiya, Hu Tao, or Tighnari would be preferable.

Using a Cryo DPS character like Ganyu or Ayaka can also work, but they won't be as effective as Pyro or Dendro since Vivianne of the Lake is also immune to Frozen reaction. Although, Zhongli's petrification from his Elemental Burst seems to work.

Vivianne of the Lake achievement in Genshin Impact

Vivianne of the Lake achievement is worth five Primogems. (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeating the Hydro Phantasm will unlock a new hidden achievement - Vivianne of the Lake, which is worth five Primogems. After this, you can also challenge another local legend in Fontaine known as Ninianne of the Lake. Interestingly, it has the same properties as Vivianne of the Lake, so you can go ahead with the same strategy.

Defeating Ninianne of the Lake will also unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement of the same name, which is worth five Primogems.