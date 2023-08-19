The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team": Genshin Impact quest guide

The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team" is the lengthy title of the second quest of Genshin Impact's The Narzissenkreuz Adventure series. This guide will assume you have already completed the first quest in the series. There aren't any requirements to do the sequel, so let's look at what you need to do. First off, you should see an objective called "Enter the bubble."

This step is super easy since you're only a few feet away from the task upon completion of The Narzissenkreuz Adventure. Just approach the bubble and select the "Enter" option to slowly warp to the next part of The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team" quest.

Don't forget to unlock this Teleport Waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon entering the bubble from the previous step, Genshin Impact players will automatically get a free Hydroculus. Keep waiting for a few seconds while Ann keeps talking. Eventually, you will see a cutscene of your protagonist and Paimon floating while speaking to Ann.

Genshin Impact players should now activate the nearby Teleport Waypoint for convenience. It doesn't matter which order you break the following three seals for the next quest objective.

Break the "treasure" seal

Attack this crystal (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's start by going north a bit until you see this blue crystal. Attack it so it turns orange. You can hold the Normal Attack button and then aim for this crystal to easily trigger its reaction. After a few seconds, a bubble will go through the ring, breaking the first seal for The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team."

Go under this giant wall (Image via HoYoverse)

Now let's head east, where you will notice a giant brick wall. Swim under it to see something similar to the following screenshot.

Hit this crystal (Image via HoYoverse)

Like before, Genshin Impact players need to attack the blue crystal. The nearby gate will open, allowing you to escape elsewhere. In the meantime, another bubble will float through a ring, breaking the second seal of The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team" in Genshin Impact.

Now let's head northwest to the final location of this particular objective. You can swim through the nearby watery rings to get a speed boost.

Unfortunately, some enemies have sealed this crystal (Image via HoYoverse)

It might seem easy to make it to the blue crystal here, but some enemies will spawn, thus sealing the crystal. Just defeat them by spamming your Normal Attack buttons while swimming around, trying to avoid their attacks.

A Bubbler Seahorse will spawn after you defeat the three little guys. This combat portion is easy, albeit tedious.

Attack the final crystal shown here (Image via HoYoverse)

Attacking the newly unsealed crystal here will allow you to finish the seal portion of The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team" quest in Genshin Impact.

Just open it (Image via HoYoverse)

This part is straightforward. Just open the Luxurious Chest to initiate a cutscene to get an old pocket watch, which kickstarts the break-the-tower seal portion of The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team."

Just go to the marked area on your minimap to start a cutscene with your watery friends from the previous quest. Ann will give a speech.

Finishing up

This is another easy step for Genshin Impact players to do (Image via HoYoverse)

Eventually, you will need to walk through the open door to see a brief cutscene. It's now time to fight some Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasms with Ann's companions. There will be three waves of virtually the same enemy to fight, yet it shouldn't be a challenge to anybody. The final wave has two Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasms.

This water bubble is near the end of the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Just remember to avoid using Hydro attacks, and this should be an easy fight. After another cutscene plays, make sure to enter the water bubble to proceed. Open the nearby Precious Chest for free Primogems and other small loot before heading into the unknown void before you.

Another cutscene will play. With that out of the way, Genshin Impact players are now 100 percent done with The Story of "the Princess" and "the Adventure Team."

