Genshin Impact Fontaine recipe locations

Genshin Impact has released a ton of new food recipes with the Fontaine region. Travelers can obtain them by doing several in-game tasks such as completing World Quests, increasing their reputation level in the Hydro region, or buying them from vendors in the city. It is worth mentioning that each consumable item has different rarities and effects.

For example, some dishes can heal the character, while others provide buffs for battles or Stamina for exploration. This Genshin Impact article will list all the new food recipes in Fontaine and guide players on obtaining them.

Genshin Impact: How to get all 19 food recipes in Fontaine

Arouet - Café Lucerne

Café Lucerne has two recipes (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can get two new food recipes at Café Lucerne in the Court of Fontaine. Talk to the manager named Arouet to buy the following items:

Ile flottante (2-star) - 2500 Mora

Conch Madaleine (3-star) - 5000 Mora

Both items can be used for healing teammates. Travelers can also buy two stacks of both dishes along with other consumables, such as Fonta and Coffee Beans. The shop items refresh daily so players can come back for more.

Sanguinetti - Hotel Debord

Hotel Debord in the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can get six food recipes from Sanguinetti in Hotel Debord. It is located near the teleport waypoint southwest of the Court of Fontaine. Below is a list of all the recipes and their price:

Duck Confit (1-star) - 1250 Mora

Cream of Mushroom Pie (2-star) - 2500 Mora

Fontaine Aspic (2-star) - 2500 Mora

Lasagna (3-star) - 5000 Mora

Fontainian Foie Gras (3-star) - 5000 Mora

Poisson Sea Food (3-star) - 5000 Mora

Fontianian Aspic is an ATK buff food, Fontianian Foie Gras provides DEF buffs, and the rest are HP-recovering items.

Louis - Shop Manager

Louis' shop has no marker on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

Louis is an NPC that runs a local shop in the Court of Fontaine. There is no marker on the in-game map for his location, so refer to the above Genshin Impact map. He sells four recipes, and they are:

Garlic Baguette (2-star) - 2500 Mora

Fontainian Onion Soup (2-star) - 2500 Mora

Fish and Chips (3-star) - 5000 Mora

Pate de Fruit (3-star) - 5000 Mora

Garlic Baguette and Pate de Fruit are both ATK buff recipes. Meanwhile, Fish and Chips recover Stamina, and Fontainian Onion Soup gives DEF buff to all party members.

Reputation Level Rewards

Increase Reputation level to get rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can obtain three more recipes as rewards for raising their Reputation in Fontaine. Here is a list of the said items:

Steak Tartare (3-star)

Fruity Trio (3-star)

Vessie Chicken (4-star)

Steak Tartare is an HP recovery item, while Fruity Trio boosts Stamina, and Vessie Chicken buffs the team's ATK. While the food recipes are free, players must still complete weekly Bounties and Requests to raise their Reputation in Fontaine and obtain the recipe rewards.

Upon a Flowery Field of Grass World Quest

Complete the quest to get the Tasses Ragout recipe (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon a Flowery Field of Grass is a World Quest in Genshin Impact located far north in the Court of Fontaine. By completing this, travelers can obtain the recipe for a 2-star Recovery food item called Tasses Ragout.

Serene's Birthday World Quest

Obtain the Poissonchant Pie recipe by completing Serene's Birthday quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing Serene's Birthday World Quest will reward travelers with a 3-star Recovery dish, Poissonchant Pie.

Event Rewards

Recipe Rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's operations team sent a mail on August 17, 2023, with two new food recipes as rewards:

Fruity Smoothie (3-star)

Fruity Duet (3-star)

Fruity Smoothie is a healing food, while Fruity Duet is an ATK-boosting food.

Travelers can learn how to prepare all of these dishes and stack them up in their inventory. These consumable items will also help them during exploration and farming items in domains.