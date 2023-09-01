Genshin Impact Aesthetic Critique commission achievement guide

Aesthetic Critique is a new three-part series of Daily Commisions in Genshin Impact, which can only be performed in the Fontaine region. During the quests, you meet an NPC called Depierris who wants to make his paintings as realistic as possible. He will also ask you to run a few errands for him, such as taking photographs of some underwater locations or bringing him food.

Completing all three parts of the Aesthetic Critique Daily Commissions will unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement with the same name, which is worth five Primogems. This article will cover everything you need to know about this quest series.

Complete the Aesthetic Critique Daily Commission series to get an achievement in Genshin Impact

Aesthetic Critique is a series of Daily Commissions in Genshin Impact's Fontaine region. There are three different parts, and you will be given a different objective in each one of them. Needless to say, you will receive these quests on separate days randomly so it might take longer than just a few days to complete all of them.

Here is a complete Aesthetic Critique Daily Commission series guide.

Aesthetic Critique: Principles of Aesthetics

Take a picture for Depierris (Image via HoYoverse)

The first part of the series is called Aesthetic Critique: Principles of Aesthetics. There are two versions of this part - Plant and Food. In the former, Depierris will ask you to take a photograph of an underwater location in Fontaine and give it to him. For the food version, you can give him a Garlic Baguette, which can be bought from Sanguinetti from Hotel Debord in the Court of Fontaine.

Aesthetic Critique: Practice of Aesthetics

Give him the paint (Image via HoYoverse)

Aesthetics Critique: Practice of Aesthetics is the second part of the series. Depierris will ask you to run another errand for him. This time he will ask you to either go to Boucicaut in the Court of Fontaine to get some paint for his artwork or give him a Nectar drop from Whopperflower. Complete the quest by giving him one of the two items.

You can pick whichever you want. But note that the choice you make here will affect the events in the final part of the series in Genshin Impact.

Aesthetics Critique: Self-Critique

Find Depierris and talk to him (Image via HoYoverse)

The final part of this Daily Commission series is called Aesthetic Critique: Self-Critique. As mentioned in the previous section, the events here will depend on the choice you made in the previous quest. If you gave Depierris a Nectar drop, then you will find him surrounded by a few Whopperflowers and you must defeat them. Next, talk to the NPC and this will conclude the Daily Commission.

However, if you delivered him the paint you got from Boucicaut, then you just need to follow the quest navigation and talk to him. Completing this Daily Commission will unlock the hidden Genshin Impact achievement - Aesthetic Critique, which is worth five Primogems.