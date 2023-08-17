Genshin Impact has released a new series of craftable weapons for the Fontaine region. While they are only 4-star in rarity, some of these items have really amazing stats and passive abilities. Luckily, they can be obtained for free, making it a great opportunity for all F2P players to get a new weapon. However, to obtain the Fontaine craftable series, you must first unlock their diagrams (or blueprints).

Fortunately, there are no quest requirements to obtain the weapon blueprints, and all you need to do is collect some local materials found in Fontaine. This article will guide you on how to obtain the diagrams of the new craftable weapon series in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to obtaining all Fontaine craftable weapon diagrams

Fontaine forgeable weapon diagrams (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain all the diagrams (or blueprints) of the new series of craftable weapons, you can go directly to the smithy in Fontaine. You will find an NPC named Estelle. Interact with her, select the first option, and it will open up a list of blueprints of all forgeable items. As mentioned, there are no prerequisites to obtaining the weapons.

All you need to do is farm the required items and use them to exchange the diagrams. Here is a list of all the materials needed to buy the blueprints:

Finale of the Deep (Sword)

Bulle Fruit x10

Tidalga x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Song of Stillness (Bow)

Pluie Lotus x10

Marcotte x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Tidal Shadow (Claymore)

Marcotte x10

Bulle Fruit x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Flowing Purity (Catalyst)

Tidalga x10

Marcotte x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Rightful Reward (Polearm)

Pluie Lotus x10

Bulle Fruit x10

Condessence Crystal x10

Since Genshin Impact released the Fontaine region only recently, many players may not know where to farm these items. Thus, here is a short farming guide:

Bulle Fruit

Obtain Bulle Fruit via expedition (Image via HoYoverse)

Bulle Fruit can be found on trees in the wild. All of their spawn points are still uncertain, but a good way to collect them is via expeditions in Fontaine. You can get up to 12 Bulle Fruits daily.

Marcotte

Marcotte locations on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

Marcotte is a newly-introduced species of flowers in Genshin Impact. It is mostly found in the plains northwest of the Court of Fontaine, as shown in the map above.

Condessence Crystal

Condessence Crystal locations (Image via HoYoverse)

There are not many Condessence Crystal spawn points, but you can refer to the currently known locations where you collect them. It would be advisable to bring a Claymore unit to farm them faster.

Tidalga

Tidalga can be found underwater (Image via HoYoverse)

Tidalga is the only item on the list that is found underwater. Refer to the map above for its exact locations. Another way to farm them is via Fontaine expeditions.

Pluie Lotus

Pluie Lotus locations (Image via HoYoverse)

Pluie Lotus can be found near lakes and river banks. The location marked on the above map with a red circle is one of the best places to farm them in Genshin Impact.

After collecting all the materials, you can go back to the smithy and talk to Estelle. Select the blueprint you want, use it via inventory, and ask the NPC to forge it. On a related note, you will need Midlander Billets to forge the new Genshin Impact weapons.