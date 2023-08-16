Genshin Impact Condessence Crystal locations in Fontaine map

Condessence Crystals are necessary in Genshin Impact to get the new Fontaine craftable weapons blueprints. Not only that, but you also need 50 of this ore for forging a single weapon from that series. Anybody planning to R5 Finale of the Deep, Song of Stillness, etc., must farm plenty of this Fontaine rock. This guide will help simplify everything for the player's convenience.

An interactive map will be included in the next section of this article. Likewise, a still image will be posted if the interactive map embed doesn't function properly. Travelers should interact with one of Fontaine's Statues of the Seven to unlock diving, as this will be instrumental in getting the Condessence Crystals in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact interactive map of all Condessence Crystal locations Fontaine

Genshin Impact players can feel free to zoom in and pan the above interactive map however they feel with their mouse or fingers, depending on their platform. Either way, it's easy to understand where the Condessence Crystals are concentrated within Fontaine. One notable thing about interactive maps is that they should update automatically in future patches whenever applicable.

For example, there are 32 Condessence Crystal locations in Genshin Impact 4.0. The underwater sections require you to get the Xenochromatic Armored Crab ability to break open the ores.

A map of the known 4.0 locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image shows the general locations of Condessence Crystals in Genshin Impact. It has the exact locations as what was seen in the interactive map, except as a still image. It is important to note that you must be underwater to find these ores.

If you try to go on land in the above locations, you won't find them. Let's look at how to break open these rocks and collect the ore inside them.

How to farm Condessence Crystals in Genshin Impact

You will need to absorb this little crab's power (Image via HoYoverse)

This part of the guide will use the spot west of the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain for reference. Teleport there and head west. You should see a little blue crab like the one shown in the above image. Hold down the attack button to aim for it, then release the button to absorb the Xenochromatic Armored Crab's ability.

That ability will now become your new Elemental Skill underwater. The cooldown is two seconds and covers a wide area around your character, so let's look at where you can use this handy Elemental Skill.

An example of the ores you're looking for (Image via HoYoverse)

This area west of the Pale Forgotten Glory Domain has four Condessence Crystals, all near each other. Use the Xenochromatic Armored Crab's Elemental Skill to break them open. Remember to use the previously posted interactive map to find all the locations where you can farm this item in Genshin Impact in conjunction with this knowledge.

Travelers who farm everything must wait for the ores to respawn before starting the grind. This item can then be used to buy blueprints from Estelle near the Statue of the Seven in the Court of Fontaine or to forge the Fontaine craftable weapons.

Poll : Do you typically farm everything in a single day, or play casually? I like to farm everything ASAP I just play casually 0 votes