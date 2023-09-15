Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream overview: Redeem codes, next banner schedule, anniversary rewards, and more

The official livestream for Genshin Impact 4.1 just concluded with information revealing details of the upcoming major update. Starting with character reruns to anniversary rewards and more, the community has a lot to look forward to. The following article will summarize the content revealed for 4.1.

You can expect a login and email reward system for the anniversary, alongside reruns including Hu Tao and Venti in the first and second phases respectively. Regarding new characters, Neuvillette and Wriothesley will be arriving in two separate banners as well.

Lastly, two new locations will be added with the patch, with four events throughout the update.

1) Redeem codes

Here are the redemption codes revealed from Genshin Impact 4.1livestream:

FB8PFFHT364M: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

JS96FEZS3P59: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

2T86EWGBJP6V: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

You can get the rewards by entering the codes via the in-game settings or on HoYoverse's official website.

2) New and rerun character banners

The first phase of the update will feature Neuvillette and Hu Tao in separate banners, starting September 27, 2023. On the other hand, Wriothesley is expected to release alongside Venti in the second phase, scheduled for October 18, 2023.

Neuvillette and Hu Tao (Image via Genshin Impact)

Regarding the 4-star characters, Xinqiu, Diona, and Fischl will appear in the first phase, alongside Thoma, Chongyun, and Dori in the second half. Typically, each phase will also include respective weapon banners, including Tome of the Eternal Flow and Staff of Homa in the first half, with Cashflow Supervision and Elegy of the End in the second half.

3) Anniversary rewards

Genshin Impact will be entering its third year, starting with the 4.1 update. Everyone will receive a special seven-day log-in event, tied with rewards such as Mora, Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wit, and 10 Intertwined Fates. A total of 1600 Primogems will be given to everyone via in-game email, as well as four Fragile Resins and a unique interactable item.

4) Events

Much like any other update, v4.1 will introduce numerous events with Primogems and other materials as rewards. Here is a list of all the revealed events in the 4.1 special program:

Waterborne Poetry: Rewards include Primogems, Crown of Insight, Hero's Wit, Ascension books, Ballad of the Boundless Blue 4-star Catalyst, and Dandelion Bookmark (weapon enhancement material).

Rewards include Primogems, Crown of Insight, Hero's Wit, Ascension books, Ballad of the Boundless Blue 4-star Catalyst, and Dandelion Bookmark (weapon enhancement material). Dodoco's Bomb-tastic Adventure: Primogems, Hero's Wit, Enhancement Ores, and more.

Primogems, Hero's Wit, Enhancement Ores, and more. Radiant Harvest: Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Enhancement Ores, and more.

Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Enhancement Ores, and more. The Peaks and Troughs of Life: Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, Enhancement Ores, and more.

The log-in rewards for the Anniversary can be counted as a special event as well.

5) New location, bosses, and enemies

The map of Fontaine will be extended further towards the right, starting with v4.1. The recent livestream did reveal some footage regarding the new locations, as shown below.

In terms of enemies, the Experimental Field Generator will be a new field boss, alongside Frost and Wind Operatives tied to the Fatui enemy type.