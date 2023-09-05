Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: Fontaine expansion map, Spiral Abyss, and new Commission feature details

There is plenty to look forward to in Genshin Impact 4.1 based on all the recent leaks. Fontaine's map expansion is the most obvious new content. However, there are new Spiral Abyss enemies (all with their HP stats already leaked) and a debuting Commission feature to cover here. Remember that all content found in leaks is always subject to change before they officially launch.

The upcoming Fontaine expansion is set to take place north of what's currently available in the region. Likewise, the new Spiral Abyss lineups and Blessings are scheduled to debut on October 1, 2023. Let's start with the map expansion up next.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: Expanded Fontaine map

The above map leak shows a new location expected to debut in Genshin Impact 4.1. This area is north of what's currently explorable in Version 4.0. The debuting locations include:

Mont Esus East

New Fontaine Research Institute

Central Laboratory Ruins

A new Statue of the Seven is present southeast of the Mont Esus East, with another one being found south of Central Laboratory Ruins. There are also nearly two dozen Teleport Waypoints scattered across this expansion.

The two big parts of this expansion are technically known as the Lefaye Area and the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Special Area.

The next Fontaine map expansion leak to view is a full map showing off the new areas compared to the rest of Teyvat. More specifically, readers can see how much bigger Fontaine has gotten in the top left corner of this overall image. There's always the possibility of another expansion down the line, too.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss leaks

The new Spiral Abyss for Genshin Impact 4.1 has already been leaked in full, although the exact contents are always subject to change. Floor 11's Leyline Disorder gives all allies +60% Hydro and Cryo DMG. There isn't anything too notable about Floor 11's enemies except that 11-2-1 has many Specters to fight, and 11-3-2 has two Local Legends to defeat.

Floor 12 has a few debuting enemies:

Millennial Pearl Seahorse in 12-1-1.

Seneschal of Wind in 12-3-1

Experimental Field Generator in 12-3-2

Blessings of the Moon for this patch have already been leaked.

The new Blessings all focus on Normal or Charged Attacks, which synergize with the newly debuting Wriothesley and Neuvillette in Genshin Impact 4.1. Note that the above leak writes the dates in the day/month/year format.

An alternative way to write the dates for each Blessing would be:

October 1, 2023

October 16, 2023

November 1, 2023

Remember that specific enemies or their HP quantities could always be adjusted prior to the final release.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: New feature for Commissions

Apparently, the next Version Update is going to introduce a new missions system similar to Honkai Star Rail for Commissions. It is worth mentioning that this isn't a replacement of the old system. Rather, current leaks suggest that players can either do the usual four Commissions or opt for the new content.

A more in-depth analysis of the new Commissions leak can be seen in this Reddit post. Supposedly, Travelers will be able to receive Training Points for doing various tasks like completing quests, opening chests, and collecting event rewards. These Training Points are rumored to expire the next day, so players are supposed to use them in lieu of the regular Commissions if they want.

