Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss leaks: New Floor 12 enemies, total HP, and Blessings

The new Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss Floors 11 and 12 have already been leaked. All relevant enemies, their HPs, and Blessings are available for Travelers to view. It is vital to mention that everything discussed here pertaining to those two floors is subject to change since miHoYo didn't officially reveal them. Some past Spiral Abyss leaks have been inaccurate, so note that there is no guarantee that the following information is completely reliable.

Still, the general content of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 4.1 should line up with most of what's been leaked by HomDGcat. The following rumor will discuss the number of enemies, their HPs, and other important details.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: New Spiral Abyss details for Floors 11 & 12

If the above tweet is too small for you to view, this section will summarize everything. The Ley Line Disorder for Genshin Impact 4.1's Floor 11 gives all allies a +60% Cryo and Hydro DMG bonus. As usual, Floor 12 has no Ley Line Disorder.

Floor 11-1's first half has the following enemies:

1x Eremite Ravenbreak Halberdier: 81,833 HP

81,833 HP 2x Eremite Linebreaker: 109,110 HP

109,110 HP 1x Eremite Sword-Dancer: 109,110 HP

109,110 HP 2x Eremite Crossbow: 81,833 HP

81,833 HP (After Wave 1) 1x Eremite Desert Clearwater: 245,498 HP

245,498 HP (After Wave 1) 2x Eremite Crossbow: 81,833 HP

81,833 HP (After Wave 1) 2x Eremite Linebreaker: 109,110 HP

The second half of Floor 11-1 contains:

1x Stonehide Lawachurl: 390,928 HP

390,928 HP 1x Thunderhelm Lawachurl: 390,928 HP

The unpopular Specters return in Floor 11-2's first half in Genshin Impact 4.1's new Spiral Abyss:

2x Electro Specter: 118,721 HP

118,721 HP 2x Pyro Specter: 118,721 HP

118,721 HP 2x Dendro Specter: 118,721 HP

118,721 HP (After Wave 1) 6x Cryo Specter: 118,721 HP

118,721 HP (After Wave 1) 3x Pryo Specter: 118,721 HP

118,721 HP (After Wave 1) 3x Electro Specter: 118,721 HP

There is still more of Floor 11 to cover in the next part of this article.

The Spiral Abyss always updates at a regular pattern (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 11-2's second half contains:

1x Ruin Guard: 340,957 HP

340,957 HP (Wave 2) 1x Ruin Grader: 438,374 HP

438,374 HP (Wave 3) 1x Ruin Drake: Earthguard: 519,404 HP

The final chamber for Floor 11 is 11-3, and its first half includes the following enemies:

2x Large Pyro Slime: 102,284 HP

102,284 HP 2x Large Electro Slime: 102,284 HP

102,284 HP 2x Mutated Pyro Slime: 102,284 HP

102,284 HP (Wave 2) 1x Bubbler Seahorse: 207,258 HP

207,258 HP (Wave 2) 2x Sternshield Crab: 207,258 HP

207,258 HP (Wave 3) 1x Pyro Abyss Mage: 102,284 HP

102,284 HP (Wave 3) 2x Overgrown Breacher Primus: 239,144 HP

By comparison, Floor 11-3's second half has these foes to vanquish:

1x Local Legend: Tainted Water-Splitting Phantasm: 1,163,833 HP

1,163,833 HP 1x Local Legend: Tainted Water-Spouting Phantasm: 1,039,478 HP

All that remains is Floor 12 now. There aren't many enemies on that floor, but they are much tougher than their Floor 11 contemporaries.

Floor 12-1's first half only has a single foe to defeat: 1x Millennial Pearl Seahorse - 1,249,288 HP.

It is worth mentioning that Floor 12-1's second half has way more enemies:

1x Rockfond Rifthound: 795,002 HP

795,002 HP 5x Rockfond Rifthound Whelp: 272,572 HP

272,572 HP (After Wave 1) 5x Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp: 272,572 HP

272,572 HP (After Wave 1) 1x Thundercraven Rifthound: 795,002 HP

795,002 HP (Wave 2) 1x Pyro Abyss Mage: 138,744

Here is the enemy lineup for Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss's Floor 12-2's first half:

2x Primordial Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling: 515,006 HP

515,006 HP (Wave 2) 1x Construction Specialist Mek - Pneuma: 901,260 HP

901,260 HP (Wave 2) 1x Suppression Specialist Mek - Pneuma: 515,006 HP

Floor 12-2's second half consists of a single foe, which is the Icewind Suite:

1x Icewind Suite: Dirge of Coppelia: 1,931,272 HP

Only one chamber remains. Floor 12-3's first half has two waves of foes:

1x Mirror Maiden: 831,900 HP

831,900 HP (Wave 2) Seneschal of Wind: 970,550 HP

Finally, Floor 12-3's second half has this foe: 1x Experimental Field Generator - 2,176,806

That's quite the DPS check, so good luck to Travelers planning to complete Genshin Impact 4.1's Spiral Abyss, especially if they plan on getting as many Primogems as possible.

Leaked blessings for Genshin Impact 4.1's Spiral Abyss

The Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss Blessings (Image via Bebe)

Note: The dates listed above are in the day/month/year format. Here is a simplified version that may be more readable to you:

October 1, 2023: Cleaving Moon

Cleaving Moon October 16, 2023: Converging Moon

Converging Moon November 1, 2023: Coalescing Moon

That first Blessing essentially acts as a 16% buff to Normal and Charged Attack DMG whenever the user's HP changes. Coincidentally, Wriothesley and Neuvillette will be playable in 4.1, and their kits benefit from this boost.

The Converging Moon Blessing basically gives a character who does a Charged Attack a 20% buff to their Physical or Elemental DMG.

Finally, the Coalescing Moon Blessing can be summarized as a 6% CRIT Rate buff whenever you hit a foe with a Normal or Charged Attack. That's the end of this Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss roundup of leaks, but remember that this content is subject to change.

